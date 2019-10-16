Big Ten Schedule Week 8: Michigan vs. Penn State results may determine East champion

Week 8 of the Big Ten schedule will begin earlier than usual when the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday evening.

The Wildcats always play better in front of their home crowd, but upsetting the Buckeyes will be a tough task.

Nevertheless, fans of the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions will be hoping the Wildcats can pull off the upset as the Big Ten East division is looking like it is shaping up to be a three-team race.

Wolverines, Nittany Lions must-see action

This is it! The Wolverines and Nittany Lions are clearly the Big Ten game of the week.

The winner of this game will not only move up in the weekly Top 25 poll, but they will have an inside track of inching closer to the Big Ten championship game.

Although coach Jim Harbaugh has won over 70-percent of his games since taking over in 2015, he has yet to get a big signature road win against a top-ranked team.

It won’t be easy this Saturday night, but if Michigan is victorious, they could have the inside track to the Big Ten title game this December. Of course, there is still that team from Ohio they would need to defeat, but right now, it is all about Penn State.

Michigan has won three of the last four meetings against Penn State, including a 42-7 romp in 2018.

The 5-1 Wolverines are ranked No. 16 in the coaches poll, while 6-0 Penn State currently sits at No. 7.

Schedule, odds, TV Start times

The Big Ten schedule, at least according to Las Vegas oddsmakers, is a bit of a snoozer this week.

Of the six games on the schedule, three have point spreads of over four touchdowns, one is over two touchdowns, and the other two are under 10-points.

In other words, Vegas sportsbooks are expecting some lopsided scores.

Below is a look at the complete Week 8 schedule, current odds and TV start times for each game.

Friday, Oct. 18

8:30 PM — #4 Ohio State vs. Northwestern — FOX Sports 1

Sat. Oct. 19