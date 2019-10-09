Big Ten Schedule Week 7: Huskers Adrian Martinez, JD Spielman status ready for Gophers? Wisconsin, Penn State on upset alert

The Big Ten schedule for Week 7 will feature three big games, not just to the conference, but to the Top 25 rankings as well.

Huskers at full strength?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will play their biggest conference game in years when they take on undefeated Minnesota this Saturday.

The big question Huskers fans have is will quarterback Adrian Martinez and wideout JD Spielman be ready to play? Both players suffered injuries last weekend against Northwestern that forced them to leave the game.

A bit of good news for the Huskers and their fans is both Martinez and Spielman were in pads at practice on Wednesday. While that doesn’t mean they will be ready to go on Saturday, it does indicate that they must be on the mend quickly.

If Martinez isn’t ready to go, the Huskers will go with backup quarterback Noah Vedral. Vedral has been taking first-team snaps this week, and Spielman has been “limited,” offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday.

If the Huskers defeat the Gophers they could jump right back in the race to win the Big Ten West division. The Gophers, on the other hand, could improve to 6-0 with a victory Saturday and truly start to make it a two-team race for the West between them and Wisconsin.

Primetime contests

Along with the Nebraska vs Minnesota contest, Wisconsin will host Michigan State and Penn State will face Iowa in two of the biggest games of the weekend.

Michigan State may be unranked, however, when they travel to Wisconsin they will be up for the challenge. The Spartans will provide the toughest defense that the undefeated Badgers will face to this point.

Michigan State looked bad against Ohio State last week, but that is why the Badgers shouldn’t take them lightly.

No. 17 Iowa will be anxious to hit the field on Saturday when they host No. 10 Penn State. After a lackluster performance on offense last weekend against Michigan, the Hawkeyes will be excited to get back to where they play best – Kinnick Stadium.

Here is a look at the Week 7 schedule along with the odds and TV start times.