Big Ten Schedule Week 6: TV start times, odds for each game – Nebraska bounce back, Michigan vs Iowa top day

Week 6 of the Big Ten schedule has several big games that will affect not just the Big Ten standings, but the Top 25 as well.

Michigan, Iowa start day

The Michigan Wolverines have played much better since Jim Harbaugh took over as the head coach five seasons ago. But make no mistake, the fan base is itching for more signature wins.

This week the Wolverines will host the undefeated and No. 14 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. Yes, the Ann Arbor faithful may be a bit more concerned with beating opponents like Michigan State and Ohio State, but first and foremost are the Hawkeyes.

The No. 19 Wolverines have a great chance at moving up in the standings if they can beat the 14th ranked team in the country.

Iowa won the last two meetings in this series with the most recent coming in 2016. The Hawkeyes last defeated the Wolverines 14-13 in November 2016. This year, Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite.

What about Minnesota?

While most experts are talking about Ohio State and Wisconsin, what about Minnesota? They aren’t in the Top 25, and they haven’t played the NCAA’s toughest teams, but don’t sell them short.

The Golden Gophers are in first place in Big Ten West, and they are heavily favored to move to 5-0 this weekend. Are they on their way to becoming the surprise team of the year?

They are playing well and deserve some credit. Are the Gophers a nine or 10 win team? Well, one positive is they don’t have Michigan, Michigan State or Ohio State on the schedule.

Next week they will face a tough Nebraska team followed by a game against Rutgers.

If they win this week and at least split the next two, they would be 6-1 heading into their game against Maryland. Hey, you never know!

Minnesota is a 14-point favorite against Illinois this Saturday.

Speaking of the Cornhuskers, it is hard to get a read on this team. They have tons of talent, but they can’t seem to put together a complete game.

Nebraska will look to put an awful performance against Ohio State behind them this Saturday when they host Northwestern. Quarterback Adrian Martinez has yet to dominate a game from start to finish the way many Big Ten experts believed he would in 2019.

Huskers fans hope Martinez bounces back this week and Nebraska gets back into the win column.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Here is a look at the Week 6 Big Ten schedule, TV start times and channels along with the latest Las Vegas odds.