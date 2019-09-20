Big Ten Schedule Week 4: Odds, TV start times for each game — Wisconsin & Michigan clash, Huskers look to take over West

Week 4 of the Big Ten schedule kicks off tomorrow with six games on the schedule. This week features many key games, including one of the biggest matchups in all of college football this weekend when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Big matchups

Anytime two Top-15 teams meet this early in the season it is going to be front-page news! While the winner of the Wolverines vs. Badgers tilt will be sitting pretty, several other Big Ten teams are also facing key games on Saturday as well.

Michigan State will try to right the ship when they travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats. The Spartans, who were double-digit favorites last weekend at home against Arizona State, fell 10-7. MSU better not take the Wildcats lightly. This team always plays well at home.

Huskers cheering for Maize and Blue?

Another big game this Saturday features Nebraska taking on Illinois. While the Huskers are two-touchdown favorites against Illinois this week, it is a road game for Nebraska and those are always a bit tricky in the Big Ten.

Nebraska fans may be wearing Michigan t-shirts Saturday afternoon – at least for a few hours anyway! At high noon on Saturday, September 21, the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Wisconsin Badgers with a lot at stake.

The way the Big Ten West division is shaping up, Huskers fans are hoping that the Wolverines can slow down a red-hot Badgers team. While both Michigan and Wisconsin are currently ranked in the Top-15, the Huskers may be cheering for Michigan to walk away with the win.

Why? Because Nebraska and Wisconsin are both in the Big Ten West division. A win for the Huskers Saturday would put them at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play.

If Michigan defeats Wisconsin and the Huskers win, Nebraska could very well jump from fifth to first in the West. Yes, it is early. In college football, every game counts!

Michigan resides in the East and is currently in third place behind Maryland and Ohio State.

Here is a look at the Week 4 schedule, TV start times and current Vegas odds.