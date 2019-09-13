Big Ten Schedule Week 3: Odds, TV start times; Huskers look to bounce back, Maryland, Indiana the real deal?

Week 3 of the 2019 Big Ten schedule will get underway at high noon on Saturday, September 14, and closes with a primetime contest between Northern Illinois taking on Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Huskers bounce back

Coming into the 2019 season, Nebraska was predicted by many experts to compete for the Big Ten West crown, and for good reason. The Huskers played their best football in the second half of the season in 2018, and QB Adrian Martinez has the potential to be a star on the national stage.

The Huskers have stumbled on offense a bit through the first two games. However, they should get back on track this weekend against Northern Illinois.

Nebraska is a solid 2-touchdown favorite heading into Saturday evenings contest against the Huskies, and they should bounce back nicely following a tough loss at Colorado last weekend.

Maryland, Indiana opening eyes

It is early in the season. Real early. Nevertheless, Both Maryland and Indiana are playing great! Don’t overlook these two.

Indiana’s freshman QB Michael Penix Jr. is playing some great football. He will surely be tested this week when he faces Ohio State, but the future of the team looks bright with Penix calling the plays.

Hoosiers fans are hoping Penix will be able to make his third consecutive start Saturday. Reports indicate he is suffering from an injury, but the coaching staff is being very vague on precisely what that injury is.

As for Maryland, they are scoring at a rate that could compete with their basketball squads.

After two runaway wins to start the season, the Terps are now ranked No. 21 in the land. A win this week at Temple would solidify that they are a team that is ready to go Bowling this December!

After defeating Howard 79-0, Maryland downed Syracuse 63-20. That is pretty impressive, to say the least. If they win this weekend, the hype surrounding their Big Ten opener against Penn State will be off the charts in College Park!

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Here is a look at the Big Ten Week 3 schedule, along with the odds and TV Start times for each game.