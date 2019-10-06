Big Ten Power Rankings Week 7: Michigan gets defensive, Nebraska survives, Ohio State keeps rolling

The Big Ten rankings heading into Week 7 are starting to shape up. Some of the dominant teams at the top were expected to be there, however, there are two teams that are proving the experts wrong and opening up eyes across the country.

Minnesota, Wisconsin leaders of the west

Back in August, not many Big Ten analysts were talking about Wisconsin or Minnesota as two teams that may be competing for a trip to the Big Ten title game.

They are now.

Both teams have improved to 5-0 on the season after winning on Saturday and are now tied for the division lead in the Big Ten West.

For what many believed was a rebuilding season for the Badgers, Wisconsin is showing that they are the real deal as they boast one of the best defenses in all of college football.

The Badgers have scored 217 points while just giving up 29. That is incredible.

Now, how about the Minnesota Golden Gophers?

Don’t sleep on this team. They are improving rapidly and have a shot at sneaking out the West division title. They have a big game this week against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who may be without starting QB Adrian Martinez.

Power Rankings

After six weeks of action, Ohio State has taken over and leapfrogged Wisconsin for the top spot.

The Buckeyes put up 323 yards rushing on Saturday vs a tough Michigan State defense as they rolled to an easy win against the Spartans.

Michigan has rebounded nicely after they were pounded by the Wisconsin Badgers two weeks ago. The Wolverines won their second straight game as they defeated No. 14 Iowa 10-3. That win comes following a 52-0 romp over Rutgers.

Last but not least, the Huskers improved to 4-2 on the season, which is a great improvement from last season 0-6 start, but they suffered two big injuries in yesterday’s win over Northwestern.

QB Adrian Martinez and wideout JD Spielman both suffered injuries that caused them to be ruled out of the game in the 3rd quarter and their status for next weekend is still unknown.

Here are the Big Ten power rankings heading into Week 7.