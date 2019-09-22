Big Ten Power Rankings Week 5: Huskers soar after comeback win, Badgers, Buckeyes tied for No. 1

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are growing up quickly. Nebraska, who played much better than their 2018 record indicated, may not be winning pretty so far in 2019, but they are winning.

Huskers dominate, sort of

If you look at Adrian Martinez’ stats from Saturday night’s game against Illinois, you would think Nebraska won by 24 points. Martinez accounted for three touchdowns and 327 yards passing on the evening. And oh, by the way, he also added 188 rushing yards to boot!

Martinez was a huge part of the 690 yards of total offense Nebraska piled up against Illinois, yet they needed a 4th quarter rally to walk away with the 42-38 win. Nevertheless, it isn’t easy winning on the road in the Big Ten and, in the end, the Huskers got the job done.

Wan’Dale Robinson rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown while Dedrick Mills added 62 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the big come from behind win. This Nebraska team may not have the horses to make the postseason quite yet, but with their youth, they could be scary good in 2020.

Wisconsin still No. 1

How about those Wisconsin Badgers? The Badgers rolled over Michigan 35-14 to move to 3-0 on the season. Wisconsin has outscored their opponents 145-14 to start 2019, and other teams have taken note. The same can be said for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are a perfect 4-0 on the season as they dismantled an undersized opponent in Miami of Ohio 76-5. Miami took a 5-0 lead, and for half of the first quarter felt pretty good about their chances of pulling off the upset.

That all came crashing down following Ohio State’s 76-0 run. It was a thing of beauty if you are a Buckeyes fan – and a nightmare if you were pulling for Miami of Ohio.

Here is a look at the Week 5 Big Ten power rankings.