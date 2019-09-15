Big Ten power rankings Week 4: Huskers rise, Iowa survives as Maryland, Michigan State tumble

The Big Ten power rankings for Week 4 have arrived. After another unpredictable and wild weekend of Big Ten football, the weekly power rankings have once again gone through some big changes.

Huskers, Buckeyes roll

After a fourth-quarter collapse last week against Colorado, the Nebraska Cornhuskers couldn’t wait to hit the field on Saturday to face Northern Illinois.

From start to finish, this game belonged to Nebraska. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskers rolled to a 44-8 win.

This is a big win for the Huskers, who were predicted to compete for the Big Ten West title back in August. The win moved Nebraska to 2-1 on the season, which is a far cry from last season when they were 0-3 at this time.

Ohio State remained undefeated on the year as they thrashed the Indiana Hoosiers 51-10. Like Nebraska, Ohio State controlled this game right from the get-go.

The Buckeyes, led by quarterback Justin Fields, have won each game this season by at least 24 points. Fields was once again unstoppable on Saturday as the Buckeyes defeated Indiana for the 24th consecutive time.

Upset city

You can’t win a Big Ten title in September, but you sure can lose out on the chance to play for one. The only good news for Michigan State and Maryland is that their upset losses were not conference games. Nevertheless, the losses they suffered have pushed them down in the Week 4 rankings.

The top four teams – Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan all held form in Week 4. Wisconsin and Michigan both had a bye week, and you can’t be penalized for not playing!

The Huskers jump up from No. 7 to No. 5 this week, while Maryland and Michigan State both fall several spots following their upset losses. The Spartans were the biggest movers on the week, as they drop from No. 6 to No. 10.

He are the updated Big Ten power rankings for Week 4.