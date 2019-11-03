Big Ten Power Rankings Week 10: Michigan rises, Indiana continues to surprise

Week 10 was a light one on the Big Ten schedule as several teams, including division leaders Ohio State, Penn State, and Minnesota, all had the week off.

Nevertheless, other teams with hopes of catching up in the standings like Michigan and Indiana were in action and they both proved they have a lot left in the tank.

Big Ten Top 5

The top five has only one change in it and it involves the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers swapping spots.

1. Ohio State (LW: 1) — The Buckeyes are making life after Urban Meyer look easy. Ohio State has one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation. And their scoring defense ranks in the top five in the country.

2. Penn State (LW: 2) – They didn’t play on Saturday but they have several tough games ahead of them, including a bout with No. 1 Ohio State.

3. Minnesota (LW: 3) – Easily the surprise of the year. The Golden Gophers hold destiny in their own hands in terms of winning out and heading to the Big Ten title game this December. It won’t be easy as they still have Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin ahead of them.

4. Michigan (LW: 5) – Michigan has dominated since the second half vs. Penn State three weeks ago. They should have beaten the Nittany Lions, but since their heartbreaking loss in Happy Valley, they have dominated.

The only score the Wolverines surrendered to Maryland came on a 97-yard kickoff return as they rolled to a 38-7 win on Saturday and that win follows a romp over then No. 8 Notre Dame.

5. Wisconsin (LW: 4) – They have slowed down in a big way after starting the season 6-0. Back-to-back losses to Illinois and Ohio State have the Badgers reeling.

Best of the rest

6. Indiana (LW: 7) – They could keep rising with a few more wins, however, they are yet to play any of the top teams in the Big Ten as of yet. They still have Penn State and Michigan ahead of them.

7. Iowa (LW: 6) – They are still alive in terms of making the Big Ten title game as they trail the Golden Gophers by two games, but the lack of offense has been Iowa’s downfall in 2019.

8. Illinois (LW: 8) — They beat Wisconsin and have brought life to an otherwise mediocre season.

9. Michigan State (LW: 9) — Boy how Sparty has fallen. The Spartans have lost three straight and may need some wins to go bowling this season.

10. Purdue (LW: 11) — Faint bowl hopes (3-6) could get an uptick with a trip to Evanston.

11. Nebraska ( LW: 10) — Adrian Martinez is floundering and the Huskers have had a disappointing season.

12. Maryland (LW: 12) — How long until the basketball season? This is getting ugly for fans in College Park.

13. Northwestern (LW: 13) — They have just two touchdown passes in eight games this season.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

14. Rutgers (LW: 14) — Tony Soprano couldn’t help this team even if he paid off the refs.