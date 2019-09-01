Big Ten Power Rankings 2019: Week 2 sees Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska shuffle in Top 5

The Big Ten conference is off and running! While the Big 3 (Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio State) all were victorious on Saturday, it is fair to say they all had many moments of looking lethargic.

Nevertheless, a win is a win. When the latest Top 25 poll hits this week, we may see a few more Big Ten teams nudge their way in

The Top 5

1. Ohio State – The only reason they are still No. 1 is because of the lackluster effort out of Michigan and Nebraska. After looking like they would win 77-0, how did a quick 28-0 lead over Florida Atlantic turn into a yawn-fest of a 45-21 win?

2. Wisconsin – Wisconsin looked like, well, Wisconsin! Jonathan Taylor scored four-touchdowns, and Wisconsin’s defense looked like they were in mid-season form. The Badgers dominated on the ground with 234 rushing yards in their 49-0 win.

3. Michigan – The Wolverines drop one spot after a lackluster win against Middle Tennessee State. Still, a win by 19 points at home is what the Wolverines needed to start the season.

4. Penn State – Penn State is the biggest mover in the conference. They jumped from No. 9 to No. 4 after their 79-point performance against Idaho. This team has a lot of young talent and could be a sleeper to watch for this November.

5. Nebraska – A win in Week 1 is huge for the Huskers. However, they will tell you that their performance was horrible – literally. The Huskers were out-gained 314-276 by South Alabama. That didn’t sit well with head coach Scott Frost who called the offense “anemic.”

The best of the rest

It will take a few weeks before we know who is for real and who isn’t in the Big Ten. However, as we saw this week, every game counts. A stumble early against a non-ranked team can lead to disaster later.

Take Michigan State for example. They lived up to their defensive hype in the opener against Tulsa – that was the good news. The bad news is they also lived up to the hype of not being able to move the ball downfield.

They scored just three points in the second half in their 28-7 win against Tulsa, but like OSU, Nebraska, and Michigan, it wasn’t too impressive.

The positive news for the conference as a whole? 12 of the 14 teams won, and that’s all that matters! The negative? The schedule gets harder each week, so fixing the mistakes has to come quickly.

Here is the full list of the Week 2 Big Ten power rankings.