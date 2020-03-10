Big East Tournament 2020: Printable bracket, schedule, TV start times, and odds to win championship

The 2020 Big East Tournament is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, March 11 from Madison Square Garden in New York. It’s very fitting that two long-time rivals — St. John’s and Georgetown — will be the first two schools to hit the hardwood Wednesday evening.

Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall lead the way

The Big East is one of the toughest conferences in NCAA basketball, but make no mistake, it’s Creighton, Villanova, and Seton Hall who have dominated the league this season.

These three clubs finished in a three-way tie for a share of the regular-season title, and now just one of them will walk away the champion — that is if they aren’t upset by any of the upstart teams that are hungry for a title.

All three of these teams will just be watching the action on Day 1 as they earned a first-round bye.

Seeds, schedule and odds

When it comes to conference play, you can throw the seeding out. That is just a formality.

Nevertheless, here they are.

The Creighton Bluejays earned the No. 1 seed in the 2020 Big East Tournament. The Bluejays, who finished 24-7 overall, will face the winner of the Georgetown – St. John’s matchup.

Villanova, who is the No. 2 seed, will square off against the winner of No. 7 DePaul and No. 10 Xavier matchup.

While Seton Hall, Villanova, and Creighton are the Vegas favorites to take the Big East title, don’t overlook Marquette, Providence, or Butler.

All three teams know that they need a good showing if they want to make it to the NCAA tournament.

The winner of the Big East tournament will get an automatic bid, but making it past for the first two rounds could help Marquette, Providence, and Butler earn an at-large bid from the NCAA committee.

While 20 wins does not guarantee a spot in the NCAA tournament, it sure helps.

Xavier and Providence both have 19 wins on the season, while Butler enters the tourney with 22. Marquette may need two or more wins to impress pollsters as they enter the conference tourney at 18-12 and on a three-game skid.

Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas has Creighton as the clear cut favorite at +300 with Villanova and Seton Hall both set at +350.

Below is a look at the entire schedule, TV start times, printable bracket, and odds for each team to win the 2020 Big East title.

We have our Big East Tournament bracket #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/gel6nGcJUu — Big East Time (@BigEastTimeRTT) March 8, 2020

Odds to win Big East tournament

Creighton +300

Villanova +350

Seton Hall +350

Butler +700

Marquette +700

Providence +700

St. John’s +1800

Xavier +2000

Georgetown +10000

DePaul +10000

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 St. John’s vs. No. 8 Georgetown | 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Xavier | 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. on FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler | 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette | 9:30 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Fox