Big East Tournament 2020: Printable bracket, schedule, TV start times, and odds to win championship

The 2020 Big East Tournament is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, March 11 from Madison Square Garden in New York. It’s very fitting that two long-time rivals — St. John’s and Georgetown — will be the first two schools to hit the hardwood Wednesday evening.
Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall lead the way
The Big East is one of the toughest conferences in NCAA basketball, but make no mistake, it’s Creighton, Villanova, and Seton Hall who have dominated the league this season.
These three clubs finished in a three-way tie for a share of the regular-season title, and now just one of them will walk away the champion — that is if they aren’t upset by any of the upstart teams that are hungry for a title.
All three of these teams will just be watching the action on Day 1 as they earned a first-round bye.
Seeds, schedule and odds
When it comes to conference play, you can throw the seeding out. That is just a formality.
Nevertheless, here they are.
The Creighton Bluejays earned the No. 1 seed in the 2020 Big East Tournament. The Bluejays, who finished 24-7 overall, will face the winner of the Georgetown – St. John’s matchup.
Villanova, who is the No. 2 seed, will square off against the winner of No. 7 DePaul and No. 10 Xavier matchup.
While Seton Hall, Villanova, and Creighton are the Vegas favorites to take the Big East title, don’t overlook Marquette, Providence, or Butler.
All three teams know that they need a good showing if they want to make it to the NCAA tournament.
The winner of the Big East tournament will get an automatic bid, but making it past for the first two rounds could help Marquette, Providence, and Butler earn an at-large bid from the NCAA committee.
While 20 wins does not guarantee a spot in the NCAA tournament, it sure helps.
Xavier and Providence both have 19 wins on the season, while Butler enters the tourney with 22. Marquette may need two or more wins to impress pollsters as they enter the conference tourney at 18-12 and on a three-game skid.
Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas has Creighton as the clear cut favorite at +300 with Villanova and Seton Hall both set at +350.
Below is a look at the entire schedule, TV start times, printable bracket, and odds for each team to win the 2020 Big East title.
We have our Big East Tournament bracket #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/gel6nGcJUu
— Big East Time (@BigEastTimeRTT) March 8, 2020
Odds to win Big East tournament
- Creighton +300
- Villanova +350
- Seton Hall +350
- Butler +700
- Marquette +700
- Providence +700
- St. John’s +1800
- Xavier +2000
- Georgetown +10000
- DePaul +10000
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 St. John’s vs. No. 8 Georgetown | 7 p.m. ET on FS1
Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Xavier | 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. on FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler | 2:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette | 9:30 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. on FS1
Big East Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Fox
Latest posts by Joseph Karbousky (see all)
- Big East Tournament 2020: Printable bracket, schedule, TV start times, and odds to win championship - 9th March 2020
- Kentucky Derby 2020: Authentic, Ete Indien top leaderboard standings heading into Florida Derby - 9th March 2020
- Big Ten Tournament 2020: Printable bracket, schedule, TV start times and odds to win championship - 8th March 2020
Leave a Reply