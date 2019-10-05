Adrian Martinez injury update: Scott Frost talks QB situation, JD Spielman status

The last thing the Nebraska Huskers want to deal with is an injury to star quarterback Adrian Martinez – or receiver JD Spielman. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened in Saturday’s game vs Northwestern.

What happened?

On the final play of the third quarter, the Huskers had the ball on their own 14-yard line.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez was running to his right trying to make it to the first down marker when he was tackled from behind by Nebraska linebacker Blake Gallagher. He was visibly hurt.

Martinez immediately went to the injury tent. Later, Martinez appeared on the sidelines with his left knee taped.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is done for the day vs. Northwestern after an injury to end the third quarter: https://t.co/MKGVFHJVD0 pic.twitter.com/aKtYgitSIW — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 5, 2019

To make matters worse, before Martinez exited the game, wideout JD Spielman had left the game with an injury earlier in the third quarter. The silver lining is that Nebraska won the game 13-10, but where do they go from here?

The news that Spielman was likely out was first reported midway through the third quarter by the Husker radio broadcast, according to Omaha.com

Frost confident in backup QB

The Huskers may have to prepare for a tough battle against undefeated Minnesota without Adrian Martinez

Coach Frost said in his post-game press conference that he is confident in his backup quarterback to keep this team going forward.

Sophomore Noah Vedral did well in a pinch on Saturday, and the way Martinez looked after the game, Vedral most likely will be starting against the Golden Gophers next week. Coach Frost is confident in Vedral.

“Noah’s been biding his time in our program…He made the most of it..We’re see where we are going into next week, hopefully it’s Adrian, if it’s Noah, we’ll be ready.”

No matter what the status of Martinez and Spielman are next weekend, Frost knows that he has to prepare for a huge road game.

“Neither one are too serious,” Frost says of injuries to Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 5, 2019

With the initial news that “neither injury is too serious,” Huskers fans are still holding out hope that both players will be good to go next Saturday.