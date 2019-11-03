Adrian Martinez benched? Former Huskers star says it is time for a quarterback change in Nebraska

Adrian Martinez came into the 2019 season with a lot of hype. Now some of the truest Huskers fans are wondering if it was a bit too much.

With Heisman experts mentioning Martinez’s name many times in the preseason, the Huskers came into the 2019 season with high expectations. Now they are hoping just to hit the 6-win mark and become bowl eligible.

One big question is hanging out there – should the Huskers make a switch at quarterback?

Martinez sophomore slump

Nebraska fans realize that Adrian Martinez has not lived up to the hype so far in 2019. The Huskers are a disappointing 4-5 to this point and the simple truth is their quarterback has simply not been good enough.

Martinez’s erratic play continued on Saturday when the Huskers lost to the Purdue Boilermakers – a team they should have defeated.

The ugly loss to Purdue, who was 2-6 heading into the contest, has drawn some comments from former Huskers star quarterback Tommie Frazier about a possible QB change.

Time to think about a QB change. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) November 2, 2019

Making a change this late in the season could be good, then again it could destroy the little confidence the Huskers faithful have in Martinez for the future. Or worse, it may make Martinez question his own ability as well.

Nevertheless, Frazier tweeted out his frustrations about how his former team is playing and isn’t backing down. One of the tweets even seemed to be directed towards head coach Scott Frost.

There comes a time when you have to look at yourself and say, am I doing the right things? Is it working? If not, what can I do to make things different? I think Frost is at that cross roads. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) November 2, 2019

Other options

The Huskers do have other options at QB, but which way they turn, if they do at all, could determine how the team shapes up for next season.

Nebraska is young at the QB position, that’s for sure. With Luke McCaffrey and Noah Vedral waiting in the wings, is it time to give one of them a start or two?

McCaffrey, a freshman, comes from a long family history of talented football players. Vedral, who like Martinez is a sophomore, also has plenty of upsides. This presents a big decision for coach Frost.

When you have three QB’s who are all young, you have no choice but to go with which one gives you the best chance to win. The decisions made in the next three weeks will be critical for the Huskers program going forward.

Martinez has shown he has what it takes to be a special player in the Big Ten, but how long will Frost watch him struggle this season with the talents of Luke McCaffrey and Noah Vedral waiting their turn?