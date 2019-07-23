Zion Williamson Jordan brand deal: How much his Nike shoe contract could be worth

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Internet began to blow up with the news of a recently-inked Zion Williamson Jordan brand deal. That new Nike Jordan brand shoe contract could carry a high value, based on early estimates.

It should even rival the Nike contract signed by LeBron James years ago. Here are more details on the Nike Jordan brand deal and its estimated worth.

Zion Williamson joins Nike’s Jordan brand

Zion is officially a member of the Nike Jordan brand, joining the high-value company built upon Michael Jordan. The news arrived on early Tuesday afternoon, with multiple sources reporting on the transaction.

They included reliable NBA insider Shams Charania, who tweeted of the signing.

Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson says he has signed with Jordan Brand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2019

Nike’s Jordan brand also announced the deal with a short teaser video on social media to welcome Zion to the family.

It shows off the future New Orleans Pelicans star in an artistic rendering with a spinning basketball. The end of the video simply states “Kingdom Come.”

The Pelicans rookie tweeted the video on his account with the message, “Let’s dance.” Williamson made those words famous during NBA Draft day as part of his comments upon joining the league.

Per ESPN, Williamson called himself “blessed” for being able to sign the endorsement deal. “Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today,” Williamson added.

Jordan praised the newest addition to the Jordan brand family as well. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer said, “He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do.”

What is the new Zion Williamson Nike contract worth?

Full details of Zion Williamson’s Jordan deal have yet to be revealed. However, it’s a multiyear endorsement deal that could have an estimated value of over $100 million, per The Source.

Previous estimates suggested Nike might give Zion at least an $80 million deal. It’s also likely to be the first of many big endorsements for the league’s young phenomenon.

The Zion-Jordan signing is a huge deal for both sides of the arrangement. Jordan brand will make the most-hyped rookie since LeBron James the face of their franchise.

Williamson will be part of a high-value brand and have his own signature shoes as he heads into his rookie season.

ESPN reports that 67 percent of NBA players are currently wearing Nike, while just seven percent of the league wears the Jordan brand. With Zion signing a deal, he’ll lead the way for others to potentially sign.

He joins several other new signings including NFL rookie Dwayne Haskins and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

✅ Dwayne Haskins

✅ Kia Nurse

✅ Jayson Tatum

✅ Rui Hachimura

✅ Zion Williamson Jordan Brand is building a pretty nice roster 👀 pic.twitter.com/cdlGPdKyQS — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2019

By the way, LeBron James started out with a high-value Nike shoe contract which has been a boost for the business.

His original seven-year endorsement deal was worth over $90 million back in 2003. He’s been the top-selling star for the brand for years with his own specific line of exclusive gear.

Next up, Jordan brand will begin to launch digital billboards in various locations. So keep a lookout for the next big thing in basketball and the face of Jordan brand, Zion Williamson.