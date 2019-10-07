Zion Williamson dunks: Pelicans rookie debuts with rim-rattling preseason highlights

The new Zion Williamson highlights have officially arrived, at least for the sake of the NBA preseason.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie dazzled the fans at his preseason debut with several rim-rattling dunks.

While it’s merely the exhibition part of his career, NBA fans got a nice glimpse at what may be coming as far as his upcoming season highlights.

Zion Williamson dunks include posterization

A number of Zion Williamson dunks helped give the fans watching the Pelicans vs. Hawks preseason game something to be excited about on Monday.

It also gave Pelicans fans plenty to look forward to as they may return to relevance in the 2019-20 season. This particular dunk gave the commentator something to “ooh” over as Zion took it out on the rim.

In another of the Zion Williamson dunks, new Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball found the guy who could become his favorite highlight pass recipient in the coming season.

Check out the raw power as Williamson slams it home against the Hawks in this clip.

Another big dunk from Zion Williamson! So much power. pic.twitter.com/n3QKIOL8SN — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 7, 2019

Zion’s easily amongst the early favorites to win Rookie of the Year and is one of the most hyped players to enter the league since LeBron James.

However, if he continues to show skills like this against teams in the regular season, he could prove he’s more than just hype and really has the raw talent many people believe he does.

Zion’s preseason debut for Pelicans

Williamson’s preseason debut didn’t just include highlight dunks. It also included a decent showing on his stat line with 6-for-12 shooting and 14 points as of this report.

He also tallied three steals, three assists, and six rebounds.

As normal rookies would, he also had a couple of turnovers and was 0-for-1 on his three-point attempt. His free-throw shooting may also leave a bit to be desired as Zion was 2-for-5 from the line so far.

Also making their preseason debuts as New Orleans Pelicans were the players exchanged for Anthony Davis this past summer. That included former No. 2 picks Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

Of the two former Lakers stars, Ingram had scored 14 points to go with five boards. Ball recorded nine points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Josh Hart, also acquired in the trade, came off the bench to hit a three-pointer, as of this report.

Of course, it’s merely the preseason, but those in attendance got some of their money’s worth with that early glimpse of the rookie.

It remains to be seen if he gets much more playing time, as New Orleans probably wants to make sure he doesn’t get any injuries before the real season unfolds.

Williamson previously appeared in a highlight Summer League game where he showed his potential with a vicious takeaway from Kevin Knox followed by a slam.

All of the Zion highlights so far have many fans salivating over what’s to come in his NBA career.

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Toronto Raptors on NBA Opening Night on October 20, 2019.