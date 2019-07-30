Zion Williamson dunks against Lakers, posterizes Enes Kanter in NBA 2K20 video

NBA rookie Zion Williamson hasn’t even stepped foot on the court for the NBA season yet, but he’s already showing no mercy on the virtual hardwood.

On Tuesday, a new NBA 2K20 video arrived showing off the No. 1 overall pick in the game along with real interview footage. The game footage, featuring several Zion Williamson dunks and highlight plays, should have New Orleans Pelicans fans excited.

Zion signs a multiyear deal with NBA 2K

In a recent article from Knoxville News Sentinel, they reported that Zion has officially signed with 2K for a multiyear deal. With that, the NBA’s top rookie, and possible future superstar will help with consumer events, branding creative, and other game initiatives.

He’ll help promote the game in a significant way. This signing is a major loss for NBA Live 20, rumored initially to want to sign him as a cover star.

It’s also a second major deal for Zion, who signed with Nike’s Jordan brand for a cool $75 million over five years. That net worth is starting to accumulate before he’s played a single regular-season game.

ESPN Sources: The endorsement agreement aligning No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand extends five years and becomes the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history. Story: https://t.co/uQx8EdT0ur — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2019

In a statement about his NBA 2K involvement, Williamson said, “I’ve played NBA 2K my entire life, and it’s an honor to officially join Team 2K.”

The Pelicans rookie added, “I’ve dreamed of being a part of the game and joining this global phenomenon, where people around the world can play as me. I’m ready to put my imprint on basketball culture and be a part of the team that represents what’s next in the sport.”

NBA 2K Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Jason Argent commented on the signing.

Argent said, “For more than 20 years, NBA 2K has identified and worked with the best basketball talent in the world. It’s been incredible to witness what Zion can do on the court, and we’re excited to grow with him throughout his career.”

NBA 2K20 video with Zion Williamson highlights

Heading into the new NBA 2K20 video game, Zion Williamson has an 81 overall rating, to lead all rookies in the game. He’s also the highest-rated rookie since 2011 when the Washington Wizards’ John Wall also had an 81. For comparison, LeBron James entered his first video game as a 78.

The first ever official screen of ZI🤯N pic.twitter.com/j7ukgkrC1w — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 30, 2019

That means 2K has high expectations for Williamson, as do many fans and analysts. He showed his impressive athletic abilities, raw power, and skills on the court for Duke University for one season.

Now he’ll try to carry the New Orleans Pelicans to respectability in the professional league. That starts in October of this year with the regular season.

Some of what Zion Williamson might do on the court is on display in NBA 2K20’s preview video, released on Tuesday. The video, called “Next Up,” features Zion Williamson dunks, blocks, and steals, as well as the real-life phenomenon discussing how it feels to be in the NBA video game.

It’s an exciting look at what may be on the way in the 2019-20 NBA season, and at the very least how fun NBA 2K20 will be with Zion.

Presenting Next Up Feat. @ZionWilliamson 🔥 Watch our newest Team 2K athlete talk about what’s next for him IRL and see exclusive in-game footage of what’s next for him in #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/FjQxi7LOcK — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 30, 2019

So far, the only Zion Williamson dunks that fans have seen were either at Duke or during his single Summer League game against the New York Knicks.

However, the highlight reel in that NBA 2K20 video certainly can get fans excited for the great potential the league’s possible “next” superstar holds.