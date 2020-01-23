Zion Williamson debuts for Pelicans: Rookie’s first game highlights and stats against Spurs

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The wait is finally over as the most hyped and anticipated rookie since LeBron James finally played his first regular-season game.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson debuted for the team in a game pushed to ESPN on Wednesday night. That gave fans everywhere a chance to see what all the hype was about.

Despite a lukewarm start, he’d heat up during the late part of the game and start to show what fans can expect from the rookie.

Zion Williamson has slow start with limited minutes

The former Duke star received a huge ovation when the announcers introduced him as part of the Pelicans’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

With that excitement flowing through the building, ESPN’s commentary team made sure to remind fans of the Pelicans’ plan for Zion. He’d play in three to six-minute bursts as he eases his way into his NBA career.

His early time in the game saw Williamson record an assist to Brandon Ingram and miss his only attempted shot in the first quarter. He’d finally score early in the second quarter, recording the first official points of his NBA career.

Zion's first NBA bucket! pic.twitter.com/fmWAFsCgU7 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

He’d only get three more in the next two quarters. Through the first three quarters, Zion had five points on 2-for-3 shooting with no three-point attempts.

That changed quickly as the rookie woke up and started to show his skills in the final quarter of the game.

Zion puts on a show in the fourth quarter

In a three-minute-stretch during the fourth quarter, Zion began displaying the impending brilliance that is on the way for his NBA career.

The 19-year-old phenom went on an impressive scoring burst where he recorded 17 points in a row. Those came courtesy of multiple three-pointers, and a few layups sprinkled in.

It got the crowd excited for the possibilities, as the rookie ultimately helped the team capture a one-point lead after trailing by double digits.

SEVENTEEN. STRAIGHT. POINTS. Zion cannot be stopped in the 4th quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/NCG9fHW4OW — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

There was also a foul which sent Zion to the line right as he was supposed to come out. “M-V-P” chants started up as he took his place at the line.

Ultimately, the Pelicans called a timeout after Williamson hit one of two free throws. The rookie had a short conversation with head coach Alvin Gentry before heading to the bench.

The crowd began to chant, “We want Zion” as the rookie sat with just over four minutes remaining. However, the game plan remained intact, and the No. 1 pick stayed seated on the bench.

Williamson finished with 22 points and seven boards in his 18 minutes of game time. He was also the first player to go 4-for-4 from three-point range in a debut.

The Spurs captured a 121-117 victory despite the rookie’s late eruption. However, fans were electrified after witnessing the debut of the NBA’s next potential superstar, who seems more than ready for the big stage.