Zion Williamson contract: How much will Pelicans rookie make in the NBA?

There was no surprise at Thursday night’s NBA Draft when the No. 1 pick was announced. Adam Silver called out Zion Williamson from Duke as the New Orleans Pelicans’ draft choice, bringing the most hyped rookie in years to the league.

Now that the selection and team are official, Zion Williamson’s contract details have arrived showing what the Pelicans rookie will make, at least to start his career.

Zion Williamson’s rookie contract details

Now that the rookie’s name has been announced and the New Orleans Pelicans are readying Zion Williamson jerseys for sale, he can soon start collecting those NBA checks.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Zion Williamson is set to make $9.7 million in the first year of his rookie contract. In total, that contract is worth $44.2 million over four seasons.

Zion Williamson will earn $9.7M in year 1 of his contract- $44.2M in total money over four seasons. Welcome to the NBA, — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 20, 2019

It seems low when some consider what other players make, but keep in mind he’s a rookie. Also, keep in mind based on his name and the level of popularity, endorsement companies will come calling.

A New Orleans Popeyes already unveiled a special Wingspan Box of food in his honor and he probably wasn’t even part of that deal.

Huge hype, huge expectations for Nola

The hype is there, but so are plenty of skill, talent, athleticism, and ability. With that, the New Orleans Pelicans have added one of the best players to their roster since Anthony Davis.

Now that Davis is going to suit up in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, Zion is going to help keep Pelicans jerseys popular.

There’s also the expectations that will come with his addition to New Orleans’ roster. Some are already of the belief that this team is going to the postseason next season.

That includes Kendrick Perkins who predicted this Pelicans’ team has what it takes to make the playoffs.

Pelicans GM David Griffin has been more realistic, saying Zion is just a 19-year-old kid and they’re looking towards the team’s long-term success.

That’s certainly true, but one has to think with Zion’s talents in the lineup along with the young-but-somewhat-experienced NBA players New Orleans got from the Lakers, they have a good shot.

If nothing else, it’s going to be fun to watch the way Zion transforms his game, and the game of basketball overall, as he looks to take over the league from what LeBron James started years ago.