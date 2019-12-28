Zach Randolph retires from NBA: Career stats, speculative earnings for Z-Bo’s 18 seasons

All good things come to an end and that’s the case for Zach Randolph in the NBA.

The former All-Star is calling it a career in terms of playing professional basketball. As of Friday, he officially revealed his decision to retire from the NBA.

Randolph leaves after a career that never featured any championships, despite plenty of work put in and money made. However, it was a productive career full of highlights and memories.

Zach Randolph’s career and stats

Randolph, also known as Z-Bo by most, started in the league back in 2001. The former McDonald’s All-American MVP arrived in the league as a Michigan State standout when Portland made him the No. 19 pick.

As a rookie, he’d play a mere 5.8 minutes per game, only participating in 41 that season. Z-Bo averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 boards, and 0.3 assists a game. That would obviously change as he continued to grow his game.

In just his third season (2003-04), Randolph was a 20 points and 10 rebounds per game player. That led to him winning the 2004 Most Improved Player Award for his rise to stardom. It also gave the Blazers extra incentive to give him a six-year contract extension worth $84 million.

Happy retirement, Zach Randolph! Here’s when Z-Bo dropped 43 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in 2007. pic.twitter.com/RMLwL7mstT — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) December 27, 2019

His highest scoring average came during the 2006-07 season with 23.6 points per contest. He also averaged 10.1 rebounds a game that season.

Z-Bo would average over 20 points for his 2008-09 season, as well as the following three seasons. That included 2009-10 when he was selected to play in his first NBA All-Star Game as a member of the Grizzlies. By then, he’d moved around from the Knicks to the Clippers and eventually joined Memphis for a good portion of his career.

During his time with Memphis, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2011, his first and only appearance.

He’d receive a second All-Star nod in 2012-13 with the Grizzlies, averaging just 15.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. While there were playoff appearances, there were never any championship rings for Z-Bo.

He was considered an all-around player and worker. Mostly a double-double machine, he epitomized the team’s “Grit and Grind” era. Surprisingly, Randolph achieved a first-ever career triple-double in March 2016.

After 18 seasons, he officially calls it quits as a member of the Sacramento Kings at 38 years old. Randolph tweeted out about his decision with the caption “One love.”

For his NBA career, Randolph would end up tallying 18,578 points and 10,208 rebounds. He also had 2,049 assists and 834 steals. His averages were 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game after playing in 1,116 of them, per Basketball-Reference. Not a bad all-around career.

What were Randolph’s career earnings?

In terms of speculation, Randolph has earned at least $200 million for his time playing in the NBA. Basketball-Reference shows what may be an incomplete total of $199,124,765 for his totaled salaries since the 2001-02 NBA season.

His highest earnings came with the Grizzlies He made $16 million in his first season there and moved up to over $17 million during the next one. In the 2013-14 season, he earned $17.8 million, making it the best payout of his career.

Zach Randolph has officially retired. If it wasn’t for him and Tony Allen I’d likely be a Sixers fan. So glad to have been able to watch Randolph play over the years. He was one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/IQ7GO5NNoc — Chris Kern (@chriskern11) December 27, 2019

Of course, none of that accounts for his taxes, his investments, endorsements, and other ventures not mentioned. One has to think Randolph has a few of those as well.

Z-Bo would probably trade a bit of that career money if he could’ve participated in a championship run during his career. Still, the highlights and memories made over a productive career will be what he looks back on with pride.