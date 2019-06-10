Will Kevin Durant return to play in NBA Finals tonight? Warriors star’s return status after practice

Fans are wondering if Golden State All-Star Kevin Durant will return to play in the NBA Finals Game 5 tonight. The Warriors’ star return status has been doubtful through the first four games. Now, with his team down 3-1, it could prompt KD’s return to play as the Warriors try to avoid elimination.

Latest Kevin Durant status update is positive

Ahead of Game 5, there was news that Durant practiced with his team in preparation for an appearance. It appears based on the latest updates from the Warriors that Durant is “a game-time decision” due to his calf injury. However, NBC Sports’ Monte Poole gave Golden State fans some good news saying that their star is “expected to be a ‘full go’ in Game 5.”

KD is expected to be a “full go” in Game 5 tonight, per @MontePooleNBCS Warriors say he’s a game-time decision (calf) pic.twitter.com/Aqc3gqYExG — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 10, 2019

Kevin Durant has been sidelined with his calf injury since the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. However, his team managed to sweep their Western Conference Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers, before running into Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. Now it appears based on the latest reports, he’ll be part of the starting lineup for Game 5.

Game 5 is pivotal for Durant, Warriors

Most fans realize this is a win-or-go-home situation for the Golden State Warriors. The Toronto Raptors are sitting in the driver’s seat with that 3-1 lead, on the verge of their first NBA title in franchise history. Injuries to the Warriors have helped them overcome a team that is usually a dominant force this time of year. However, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney recently returned to action. Now it’s KD’s time.

Kevin Durant will reportedly be in the starting lineup for the Warriors in Game 5 https://t.co/4CzH2CVxiN pic.twitter.com/rGrCm4f8V8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 10, 2019

Kevin Durant is one of the three NBA All-Stars on the Golden State Warriors, but his absence from the NBA Finals has hurt. The Toronto Raptors have been hungry thanks to their two All-Star players Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard, as well as rising star Pascal Siakam. There’s also plenty of bench contributors including Fred VanFleet and Serge Ibaka.

That said, a lot will depend on just how well Durant can play after his absence. If he’s locked in like the KD that NBA fans know, this series could get very interesting quickly. Otherwise, it’s celebration time for Drake and Jurassic Park in Toronto.

The NBA Finals Game 5 starts at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC for TV and WatchESPN streaming.