Why is Kyrie Irving not playing? Antoine Walker says Kyrie isn’t a ‘true Celtic’

Antoine Walker doesn’t think Kyrie Irving is a true Celtic. Pic credit: NBA

As the Boston Celtics took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, one big name was missing and fans wondered why is Kyrie Irving not playing?

The reason is due to an injury that it not considered serious but at the same time, there are concerns that Kyrie is just playing out this season and has no intentions of returning.

Could this be it for Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics?

Why is Kyrie Irving not playing?

The reason that Kyrie Irving is not playing is due to a minor injury.

According to CBS Sports, Celtics’ head coach Brad Stevens said that Irving is suffering from a minor knee injury and would miss the Tuesday night game against the 76ers.

The good news is that the injury is not considered “overly serious” and Kyrie should be back soon. The absence is for a minimum of tonight’s game although he is also questionable for the Wednesday night game with the Detroit Pistons.

This weekend is the NBA All-Star Game, so if the Celtics hold out Kyrie tonight and Wednesday, he will have over a week to recover from the injury he suffered on Saturday.

.@WalkerAntoine8 on Kyrie Irving’s future in Boston: "I just don’t think he’s a true Celtic." pic.twitter.com/ltDPMVyjId — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2019

Is Kyrie Irving a ‘true Celtic’?

The absense also gives people a chance to talk about Kyrie Irving and his future in Boston.

Celtics’ GM Danny Ainge is optimistic that Kyrie will be signing a new deal with Boston this summer. He said that they are engaged and they will get married on July 1 — the date that Kyrie can sign with his future team.

The Celtics also want to prove they will build around Kyrie and have designs on trading for Anthony Davis this summer.

With that in mind, Yahoo Sports reported that former Celtics superstar Antoine Walker thinks that Kyrie is as good as gone.

“I just don’t think he’s a true Celtic,” Walker said. “When you’re a Celtic, you want to be there. I played there seven years there, I played with Paul Pierce there, I know how true Celtics are. I don’t think Kyrie’s yet a true Celtic and believes he’s a true Celtic.”