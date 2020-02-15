Who’s playing in the NBA All-Star Game 2020? Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis rosters

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NBA All-Star Game 2020 arrives from Chicago on Sunday with rosters featuring the best players from the Eastern and Western conferences. However, not all of the players will be on the same team as their conference, as the All-Star format has been different over the past several seasons.

It features the top vote-getters in the East and West serving as team captains. Those players were Giannis Antetotokounmpo in the East and LeBron James in the West. They each selected players for their squads from all available All-Star players including starters and reserves.

Here’s who playing in the NBA All-Star Game for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis when the game takes place.

All-Star Game 2020 roster for Team LeBron

Most fans are already giving Team LeBron the All-Star Game 2020 victory. James’ starting lineup kept all of the West starters in place. He’ll have Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, former NBA MVP James Harden, NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, and reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic with him in the starting lineup.

Team LeBron starters:

F LeBron James (Lakers)

C Anthony Davis (Lakers)

F Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

G Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

G James Harden (Rockets)

The Team LeBron reserves are where the conference shake-up begins. From the East, King James selected Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, and Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers. His first overall pick, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, suffered an injury this past week, so the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker will replace him.

Team LeBron reserves:

G Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) – injured

G Ben Simmons (76ers)

C Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

F Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

G Chris Paul (Thunder)

G Russell Westbrook (Rockets)

C Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)

G Devin Booker (Suns) – replacement

NBA All-Star Game 2020 roster for Team Giannis

The Greek Freak will lead his squad into battle in the Windy City. For his starting lineup, he’ll have all of the Eastern Conference starters as originally voted in.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, who was a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, will get his first All-Star start. The Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam gets his first career appearance as well. Kemba Walker will be back once again, along with Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Team Giannis starters:

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

C Joel Embiid (76ers)

F Pascal Siakam (Raptors)

G Kemba Walker (Celtics)

G Trae Young (Hawks)

Just like Team LeBron’s reserves, Giannis’ team consists of both East and West stars. Unsurprisingly, Giannis showed favoritism towards his Bucks teammate, Khris Middleton, by making him his first pick. Among the other reserves are three Western Conference stars including Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Team Giannis reserves:

F Khris Middleton (Bucks)

F Bam Adebayo (Heat)

C Rudy Gobert (Jazz)

G Jimmy Butler (Heat)

G Kyle Lowry (Raptors)

F Brandon Ingram (Pelicans)

G Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

As of Feb. 13, Giannis was leading all players as the favorite to win All-Star Game MVP at +400 followed by LeBron James at +450, and Anthony Davis at +650. However, as Kevin Garnett once said, “Anything’s possible” when it comes to NBA dreams.

Watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16 on TNT starting at 8/7c.