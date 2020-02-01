Who won Lakers game last night? Damian Lillard dominated

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center last night. The game was the first one that the Lakers have played since the death of Kobe Bryant.

The NBA schedule originally had the Lakers hosting the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night, but the league canceled/postponed that game in order to let the players try to come to terms with what had happened to Bryant.

It meant that Friday night would be the time where the Lakers would have to get back to work and a lot of the pre-game revolved around paying tribute to Bryant and the others who died in the helicopter crash.

Who won Lakers game last night?

It was a really good game on Friday night, but it was also one that the Lakers lost. All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was just too good and he ended up dominating the game on both ends of the floor.

The Blazers won the game, 127-119, picking up a very important road victory on their season. It was the third straight win for the Blazers, who improved to 22-27 on the season.

Despite the loss, the Lakers remained the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 36-11 record. It was a tough night to expect the team to win, but they put out a lot of effort under very difficult circumstances.

We’ll remember him in the purple and gold sunsets from the upper concourse balcony. In the M-V-P chants and the constant strive for perfection.https://t.co/2ubYTo1GYR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Damian Lillard dominates again

Lillard hit on 17-of-30 shots to finish the night with 48 points. He also had 10 assists and nine rebounds, packing the stat sheet as he carried the team to a win on his back.

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points for the Blazers on just 14 shots. He only missed one shot on the night, finishing 13-of-14 from the field. To round out his stat line, Whiteside also had 13 rebounds and five blocks.

On the Lakers’ side, LeBron James had 22 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds for his night. Anthony Davis finished with 37 points and 15 rebounds — while Kyle Kuzma had 17 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

Running out of words to describe @dame_lillard. pic.twitter.com/wyHO6UgLxW — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 1, 2020

This was a game that the Blazers really needed to win and the pesky team showed why it is one of the hottest teams around. Still, despite all of their recent successes on the court, the team is only ninth place in the West.

The Blazers play again on Saturday night (February 1), when they host the Utah Jazz in Portland. The Lakers head out on the road, with a Saturday night game against the Sacramento Kings that could allow them to get back on track.