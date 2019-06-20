Who is Winston Garland, father of Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft pick Darius Garland?

The 2019 NBA Draft took place on Thursday night with all of the top prospects in college basketball waiting to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Among the talented players in the draft green room was Darius Garland from the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Darius has a father with NBA ties, Winston Garland, who should be able to help give his son more advice as he continues his basketball journey. The proud dad got to see his son drafted early on and will now look to see his son achieve NBA success in Cleveland.

Winston Garland played in NBA not long ago

Winston Garland was the Milwaukee Bucks’ No. 40 pick in the second round of the 1987 NBA Draft. He’d go on to play for the Golden State Warriors for his first three years.

He enjoyed stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets, before heading to Italy. Once there, he played a season with Benetton Treviso.

His return to the NBA in 1994 saw him play with the Minnesota Timberwolves before eventually retiring from the NBA.

Winston Garland played a total of 511 games during his time in the league. He ended his career with 4,799 points and a 9.4-point per game average along with 2,421 assists, and 1,433 career rebounds, per Basketball-Reference.

He’d go on to coach at Indiana’s Gary West Side High School for three years from 2009 through 2012.

Winston and Darius were on hand for an interview during the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions as seen below via YouTube. Winston spoke about returning to that venue after playing for Missouri State years ago.

Winston’s son Darius drafted Cleveland Cavs

On Thursday night, Winston’s son Darius Garland heard his name called among the top five picks in the NBA Draft. He’ll head to the league’s Cleveland Cavaliers, joining last year’s top pick Colin Sexton as well as veteran Kevin Love and others.

Darius, a 6-foot-2 guard, led the Vanderbilt Commodores with 16.2 points a game this past college season. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

Some analysts and experts are already comparing Darius Garland to an All-Star guard in the league, Damian Lillard. Could he end up becoming a future star in the league? Quite possibly with his dad to mentor him.

Darius Garland will have his father Winston in his corner giving him plenty of tips and advice.

It gives the new NBA guard a good leg up on the competition, having a dad with NBA experience to help him along that exciting but sometimes overwhelming new stage!