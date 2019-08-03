When is NBA Opening Night 2019? Zion Williamson’s debut, Lakers vs Clippers start new season

The NBA Opening Night 2019 is officially 80 days away, as of this report. It will feature quite the doubleheader, as fans will get their first look at the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick, Zion Williamson, in his first regular-season game.

In addition, viewers will get their first taste of what could be the most intense rivalry in the league this season, with the Lakers vs Clippers. So, when is NBA Opening Night 2019 and who’s involved? Read on to find out.

Two games revealed for NBA season Tip-Off

While times and channels have yet to be revealed, the matchups were leaked online as of Saturday, August 3. In one of those matchups, the 2019 NBA Draft’s top pick, Zion Williamson, and the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Toronto Raptors.

The latter of these teams is the defending champions and will get their championship banner raised to the rafters. However, they’re now without two of their top stars, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. Those guys will participate in the second game of the night on opposing teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers meet the Los Angeles Clippers meet in the nightcap. Just a day or so ago, it was revealed these teams will meet for one of the NBA’s Christmas Day 2019 games. However, fans are going to get to see how the new rosters look and how these teams match up on the NBA Opening Night 2019. Reportedly, this will be a Clippers’ home game, even though both squads play home games at Staples Center.

It will be the first time viewers get to see the new duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers against the new duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers. Both teams are already heavy favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals, so it’s going to be quite an early treat to start the season.

When do the NBA Opening Night 2019 games take place?

These games are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, October 22. Based on the two matchups, the early expectation is that the Pelicans will take on the Raptors in Toronto for the first game. Most likely, that will be around 8/7c.

October 22nd is opening night and it should be a show 🍿 Battle of LA in Clippers vs. Lakers

Zion’s debut in Raptors vs. Pelicans (H/T @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/ZMbhrCO0AP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2019

Since the other game features two teams from Los Angeles, it will most likely be the nightcap. Typically those games air at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. PT.

As far as television coverage, TNT may be the top bet for where to watch these games. The other possible option is ESPN, with the details on televised coverage to come before the season starts.