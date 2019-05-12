When do the Raptors play again in the NBA Playoffs? Raptors vs. Bucks TV schedule

On Sunday, May 12, the NBA Playoffs produced two thrilling Game 7s from the Eastern and Western Conference. The second of the two games came Sunday night in Toronto and featured a last-second shot by Kawhi Leonard.

The ball just bounced in the Raptors’ way in an exciting two-point victory. That means the Toronto Raptors are moving on to the next round. So when do the Raptors play again in the NBA Playoffs?

Raptors vs. Bucks for Eastern Conference Finals

Sunday night’s game saw the two teams all even at 90 apiece with just about four seconds left on the clock. After a Raptors’ timeout, fans had to know who would get the ball. The team’s new leader this season, Kawhi Leonard, took a shot from the side corner.

As the buzzer sounded, the ball continued to bounce around the rim several times and then fell in. Raptors win, 92-90.

Toronto went into full celebration mode as the 76ers’ season came to a close. Here’s a look at the last-second game-winner.

The big Game 7 win means they’ll take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals. Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed while Toronto is the No. 2 seed. So fans will get to witness arguably the top two teams out of the East.

Game 1 will take place on Wednesday, May 15 in Milwaukee. It’s scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start with TNT providing the live telecast.

Full Eastern Conference Finals schedule, latest odds

The two teams will play their first two games in Milwaukee where the Bucks were an Eastern Conference-best 33-8. Game 3 and Game 4 will take place North of the border as Toronto hosts in their arena. Here’s a look at the schedule as we know it so far:

WED 5/15 Game 1: Raptors at Bucks 8:30 p.m. ET

FRI 5/17 Game 2: Raptors at Bucks 8:30 p.m. ET

THU 5/23 Game 3: Bucks at Raptors 8:30 p.m. ET

MON 5/27 Game 4: Bucks at Raptors 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: TBA*

Game 6: TBA*

Game 7: TBA*

*Game 5, 6, and 7 are all to be announced, if necessary. The series will have televised coverage courtesy of TNT with live streaming on WatchTNT apps and the TNTDrama website.

Who do you have going to the NBA Finals? pic.twitter.com/7ubtmjhko5 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 13, 2019

Right now, the Milwaukee Bucks are listed at No. 2 in terms of favorites to win the NBA Finals at 9-4. The Raptors are third overall with odds of 8-1. The Golden State Warriors remain overall favorites at 5-8 while Portland is a 15-1 longshot.