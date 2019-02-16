Donovan Mitchell at 2018 Slam Dunk Contest. Pic credit: NBC

The 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest has nearly arrived on All-Star Weekend. Four young players from around the league are ready to compete for the title. Which one will get the judges and fans in Charlotte on their feet?

Players in 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

There are four participants this year, all hoping to add their name to a winners’ list that includes Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, and Nate Robinson.

The 2019 Slam Dunk Contest participants are Dennis Smith Jr. of the New York Knicks, Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets, Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

What time is NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2019?

The 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest is the third event on All-Star Saturday. Taking place on Saturday, February 16, the start time for TNT coverage is 8 p.m. ET. Before getting to the dunkers, the NBA will have the yearly Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest.

Last year, it was Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz who won the Slam Dunk Contest. As an NBA rookie, this was his first appearance in the competition, but he is not returning to defend his title. Instead, a new champion will be crowned by the end of the night.

Slam Dunk Contest 2019 rules

The contest itself is played out in two rounds. Each of the four competitors gets two dunks in the first round, with each of the dunks getting rated on a scale of 10 points. The two highest combined scorers advance to the final round.

Each competitor also gets two dunks in the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest Finals, with the highest combined score becoming the champion for the year. During the contest, the four guys get three attempts on each dunk, setting the stage for some very acrobatic plays.

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets is considered one of the favorites because he is doing it in front of his hometown crowd.