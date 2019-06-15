What is the Lakers’ roster after the Anthony Davis trade? Projected starting lineup, roster

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the blockbuster trade they’d been trying to get this past season. It was announced that they’d agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The trade will send several of their young stars and picks to New Orleans but finally brings LeBron extra All-Star help. The team may not be done yet either. Here’s a look at what the Lakers’ roster could look like after the Anthony Davis trade along with projected starting lineup.

Anthony Davis trade helps, but depletes Lakers’ roster

Based on the Anthony Davis trade details, the Lakers gave up guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart along with forward Brandon Ingram.

While they’ll add Anthony Davis up front, they’ll lose those particular backcourt and wing scorers. Still, the Lakers’ roster has some talent left on it as of right now. Kyle Kuzma is still there as is Rajon Rondo.

Per ESPN, the team also has backup players like JaVale McGee, Alex Caruso, Mike Muscala, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tyson Chandler, Reggie Bullock, and Lance Stephenson. However, some of those guys may be on the way out depending on the team’s moves this summer.

Here’s a look at the projected Lakers’ starting lineup right now:

C Anthony Davis

PF Moritz Wagner

SF LeBron James

SG Kyle Kuzma

PG Rajon Rondo or Isaac Bonga

Just looking at the starting lineup, at the very least it contains the talents of two of the league’s top guys in James and Davis. Kuzma has proven himself as a worthy competitor and Lakers fan favorite.

It should be interesting to see if Los Angeles also goes out to add more to the lineup through free agency. In fact, there are rumors they might get a new point guard next.

Lakers rumors arrive for free agency

A tweet via Marc Stein on Saturday suggests that with the Davis trade all but official, the Lakers also have a free agent target in mind. The team will reportedly look to make a push to sign Kemba Walker. He’s currently with the Charlotte Hornets and seemed intent on staying there, but it’s possible LeBron and AD will be able to use some recruiting to get him on board.

Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

If not, there are plenty of other free agents that could be available. The Lakers had a serious weakness in terms of outside shooting and scoring.

A guy like JJ Redick could be on the market and would make a smart addition to a team in need of that aspect. Patrick Beverly, who started with the Clippers this past season, could be another steal in free agency. There’s also the Pacers’ Darren Collison, should the team need point guard services.

All that said, NBA free agency is still several weeks away. First up will be the NBA Draft. The Lakers won’t have that No. 4 pick anymore and all eyes will be on New Orleans to see what they do with that particular choice.