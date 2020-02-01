What happened to Luka Doncic? Latest injury update for Mavs All-Star

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A good number of NBA fans are wondering what happened to Luka Doncic, as the Dallas Mavericks star was unable to play in Friday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

He’s expected to be sidelined for several more games ahead of the All-Star break too. Here’s the latest Luka Doncic injury update as the Mavs continue to maintain a record within Western Conference playoff contenders.

Luka Doncic injury update arrives ahead of Rockets game

During the day on Friday, several reports arrived regarding Luka Doncic. Reportedly, the Mavs star had suffered a moderate right ankle sprain during his team’s practice on Thursday. The sprain was said to be similar to the one he suffered back in mid-December.

Another report arrived on Friday evening, this time from Dallas Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle. During his radio spot on ESPN 103.3, Carlisle said that his star player will be sidelined for six games due to the ankle injury. That meant sitting out Friday’s nationally televised contest in Houston.

His team would go on to lose that game to James Harden and the Rockets 128-121. James Harden finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists.

With the loss, Dallas fell to 29-19 for the season. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort. However, the absence of Luka Doncic was clearly felt by his teammates. Earlier this week he dropped 29 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 107-97 win.

When might Doncic return to action for the Mavs?

It’s believed that Doncic is going to be shut down until at least Feb. 10 which is just two games prior to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. That game, where Doncic was selected as a Western Conference starter is scheduled for Feb. 16 on TNT.

Luka was also selected to participate in All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars game. It features the best young players from America and internationally competing in a matchup, typically on Friday evening ahead of the All-Star Game.

Congrats @luka7doncic on being named an NBA Rising Star 🤩 🇸🇮 Take a look back at last year’s game, it was a fun one 😂 #MFFL #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7sO6ZeYQam — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 31, 2020

With Doncic out of action, it means some extra minutes for Delon Wright, Jalen Brunson, and Seth Curry. In Friday night’s game, Curry scored the most points off the bench tonight with 16 on 6-for-11 shooting. Brunson finished with seven points, while Wright had 10 points in the loss.

The next game on the schedule for the Dallas Mavs will be Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

They’ll follow that with an away game at Indiana on Monday night. Should Luka Doncic return by Feb. 10, he’d participate in the team’s home game against the Utah Jazz.