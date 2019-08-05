Vince Carter debut & rings: When did he join the NBA & has he won a championship?

NBA star Vince Carter will return to the basketball court for the 2019-20 season. The player nicknamed “Half Man, Half Amazing” is continuing to defy time and gravity.

He’s now in his early 40s and looking to give another NBA season a go. So when did Vince Carter join the NBA for his debut and how many championships rings does he have?

Carter to play 2019-20 season with Hawks

The announcement arrived on Monday, August 5, from ESPN’s insider Adrian Wojnarowski that Vince Carter is suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks once again.

Many fans already knew that VC would play another season, with the belief that this is going to be the final season in an All-Star career.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2019

This campaign will mark Vince’s 22nd season in the league, and he’s 42-years-old. Vince Carter’s debut in the NBA came back in 1998 when he was drafted No. 5 overall by the Golden State Warriors.

He didn’t remain a member of the Warriors, though, as he was famously traded for his North Carolina teammate Antawn Jamison, the No. 4 pick.

That put Vince Carter on the Toronto Raptors, the team he helped bring a lot of attention in the first part of his career. He didn’t make his actual debut for the Raptors in his rookie season until 1999, due to the NBA lockout.

In the year 2000 is when Vince won his exciting NBA Slam Dunk championship.

How many championship rings does Vince Carter have?

Surprisingly, after 21 seasons in the NBA, longtime star Vince Carter has yet to win any NBA Championship rings. He hasn’t participated in the NBA Finals either but came pretty close in one particular season.

That was back in the 2001 NBA Playoffs. Carter’s Toronto Raptors went seven games with Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Vince had a chance to make the game-winning shot but missed and the 76ers moved on. After last season’s game-winning shot by Kawhi Leonard against Philadelphia,

it quickly brought about side-by-side comparisons of Vince’s miss and Kawhi’s make.

Vince played his first six years with the Raptors before getting traded to the New Jersey Nets. He’d play five years there along with Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson with some playoff success but no Finals appearances.

After that, Vince has been with several other teams. They’ve included the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and now the Atlanta Hawks.

He played last season with the Hawks and will continue to provide help off the bench and mentoring for the younger guys.

When he makes his 2019-20 NBA debut for Atlanta, Carter is going to set a new NBA record for seasons played with 22.

He’ll pass Dirk Nowitzki, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, and Kevin Garnett who all had 21 on their resumes. Of those players, Dirk retired after this past NBA season.

He heads into what appears to be his final season with career averages of 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game with a career 43.7 field goal percentage.