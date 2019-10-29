Trae Young injury update: Here’s what happened as Hawks guard hurt ankle in Heat game

The season was off to a relatively good start for the Atlanta Hawks after their first several games. Unfortunately, Tuesday night, ATL’s leader, Trae Young, was hurt and required assistance to leave the court.

So far, it seems things may not be quite so bad for the Hawks star.

Here’s the latest Trae Young injury update as Hawks fans hope for positive news about their star point guard.

Trae Young rolls ankle on layup

Trae Young’s ankle injury occurred two minutes into the second quarter. During his team’s game against the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night, Young was able to get through the defense on a layup attempt. Unfortunately, he stepped awkwardly on one of the Heat defenders, rolling his ankle in the process. In the video clip below, trainers check on Young as he remains on the hardwood with a replay showing the unfortunate injury.

After several moments of Young remaining on the court in obvious pain, he’d get helped to his feet and he walked off the court with Hawks staff members assisting him. Teammates were also there to encourage Young as he left the floor.

Trae Young had to be helped off the court after injuring his ankle in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/bj26dFKwCh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2019

Later, an update would arrive from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj indicated that X-Rays came back negative on Young’s sprained right ankle. However, the Hawks guard will undergo an MRI in the coming days to determine how serious the ankle injury is. So, time will tell just how long he might be on the sidelines.

X-Rays were negative on Atlanta guard Trae Young’s right ankle, and there’s optimism that this isn’t a serious injury, league sources tell ESPN. Young will undergo an MRI soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2019

Hawks started season 2-0 behind Young

Trae Young was off to a hot start for his sophomore season. He recorded back-to-back games with at least 38 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds to help lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 2-0 start. He scored 25 in a two-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. In Tuesday night’s game, Young left the floor with just five points in 11 minutes. As of this report, Miami was leading 90-77 in the fourth quarter.

Despite a scary-looking play, there appears to be optimism that last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year runner-up won’t be sidelined too long with this ankle injury. The Hawks can’t afford to lose their top star for long as they look like a team that could make noise again in the Eastern Conference standings this season.