Toronto Raptors victory parade: Four people shot, police arrest three suspects [Video]

People fled in panic from Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto today after four gunshots were reportedly fired into the crowd during the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship victory parade shortly before 4:00 p.m. local time, according to Toronto City News.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders later said four people suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting that occurred at Bay and Albert Streets near Nathan Phillips Square, according to CNN.

The videos below show people fleeing the square and the surrounding area as reports of the shooting spread.

ppl have been running from the back of the stage for some reason. hope everyone’s safe. #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/HRoeTZ4val — Gelek Besthairtsang (@GelekB) June 17, 2019

BREAKING: At least 2 people reportedly been shot, 2 other people in custody and 2 firearms recovered by police following a shooting at the Toronto Raptors victory parade. Several others reportedly injured due to stampede: pic.twitter.com/k9F4rio5mh — Live Report (@tweetlivereport) June 17, 2019

There has been a reported shooting near the Raptors parade. Everyone in Toronto please be safe right now 🙏🏼♥️ This is not what this day should be remembered for. So sad… pic.twitter.com/M6rM17Nzhp — Baseline Hoops (@baseline_hoops) June 17, 2019

BREAKING VIDEO: Crowd of people running at Toronto Raptors Championship parade amid reports of a shooting pic.twitter.com/yCP9VV9dBr — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) June 17, 2019

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Shots fired at Nathan Phillips Square. This is shot at the north side of city hall. pic.twitter.com/KhGb5xag02 — Francine Kopun (@KopunF) June 17, 2019

Two of the four people reportedly wounded in the shooting were treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Three people were reportedly arrested in connection with the incident.

The people arrested were involved in separate incidents connected with the shooting, Saunders said at a press briefing on Monday.

The first suspect was arrested with a pistol on the south side of Queen Street by Albert Street. A second firearm was recovered from another suspect, also arrested in the area.

The video below shows the moment that the police arrested one of the suspects.

#NEW Video sent by a viewer to CP24 shows the moment one of the suspects were taken down by Toronto Police and TTC Special Constables. Toronto Police now say 4 people were injured in the Raptors parade shooting and 3 were arrested. 2 weapons recovered. pic.twitter.com/om74oEBpp5 — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) June 17, 2019

Huge crowds marched the streets to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Fans filled Nathan Phillips Square for the celebration which began on Monday afternoon after the Toronto Raptors arrived at the square.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance at the event. Toronto Mayor John Tory also made an appearance and presented the Key to the City to the team. A stretch of road was also named after the team — Raptors Way.

Police attempted to downplay the shooting, saying only a small section of the crowd in the area around Nathan Phillips Square was affected by the incident. According to police, most of the jubilant fans were not aware of the shooting until they read or heard it in the news.

After videos of the incident posted to social media on Monday afternoon showed people fleeing for safety, Police said they could not confirm reports some people were possibly trampled in the rush.

However, Toronto Raptors’ play-by-play announcer, Matt Devlin, played a role calming the crowd and might have helped avert a massive stampede, according to CBC News.

The parade continued later after police arrived at the scene and arrested three suspects. Drake also later took to the stage and urged the crowd to hug each other and spread love.

The Toronto Raptors’ victory marked the first time the team reached the NBA Finals.