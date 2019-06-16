Toronto Raptors parade 2019: Start time, how to watch live online, early 2020 NBA title odds

The Toronto Raptors made NBA history when they defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Toronto was a huge underdog heading into the finals; however, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors didn’t get the memo. Now the city of Toronto and the entire country of Canada is going to have a celebratory parade for the ages!

Kawhi Leonard makes history

Many NBA experts anticipated the Raptors would be a better team in 2019 after acquiring Kawhi Leonard via trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

Little could anyone imagine this deal would lead to Leonard winning his second NBA Finals MVP.

Leonard became the first player to win Finals MVP with a team from each conference according to ESPN. The sharp-shooting Leonard won his first NBA Finals MVP five years ago when he helped lead the San Antonio Spurs over the two-time champion Miami Heat.

You can bet Leonard will be a fan favorite at the upcoming Raptors championship parade.

Parade start time, how to watch live

The party in Toronto began seconds after the Raptors defeated the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Now it is set to hit a new level on Monday.

With hundreds of thousands of fans expected to hit the street to honor their team, it should be a great time for all.

If you are a fan and can’t make it to the parade or you don’t live in Toronto, don’t worry. You have plenty of options to watch the Raptors parade live as it all unfolds.

Flow Sports indicated that CP24, Sportsnet will live stream the parade online. All the festivities are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, June 17.

2019-20 NBA Championship winner updated LAL 9/2

Mil, LAC 6/1

Hou 8/1

Tor 10/1

Bos, Phi 12/1

GS 14/1

Den, OKC 16/1

NY 20/1

Bkn, Utah, Por 25/1

Dal 40/1

SA 50/1

Ind, Orl, NO 60/1

Atl, Mem 80/1

Chi, Sac, Phx 100/1

Det, Cha, Mia, Wsh, Cle, Min 200/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) June 14, 2019

In case you are already thinking of next season, Las Vegas oddsmakers listed the Raptors at 10/1 odds to repeat as champions.

Listed ahead of the Raptors are the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and Rockets.

Congrats to the Toronto Raptors on an incredible season!