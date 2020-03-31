The Last Dance air date: ESPN moves up Michael Jordan documentary release

The Last Dance air date on ESPN has been moved up, giving fans insight into Michael Jordan’s career, which wrapped up with the Chicago Bulls.

The move comes amid the coronavirus pandemic as many people follow stay-at-home orders while being isolated from friends and family via social distancing. Because of these unique circumstances, many fans crave new entertainment.

The documentary’s release was initially scheduled for June, coinciding with the conclusion of the NBA Finals. Now, viewers are treated to sports-related shows while sporting events take a forced hiatus.

MJ documentary to release in April

ESPN announced that The Last Dance will air on April 19, bringing fans the 10-part documentary series several months earlier than originally scheduled.

On Monday evening, The New York Post’s Andre Marchand reported ESPN’s announcement. On Tuesday, Good Morning America delivered the news that the series had been moved up.

The decision comes as sports seasons, including the NBA, have been suspended for an indefinite period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That situation left fans wanting to watch something related to sports, and The Last Dance certainly fits that requirement. A tweet from GMA showcased a new, two-minute trailer ahead of the show’s release date.

FIRST LOOK: Check out the new trailer for “The Last Dance,” all about the 90’s Chicago Bulls led by basketball icon Michael Jordan! @ESPN has moved up the launch date for docuseries to premiere on April 19. pic.twitter.com/NTwGGBTtEi — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2020

What is The Last Dance?

While the name of the series might seem to reference Jordan’s final dance with the NBA as a member of the Washington Wizards, The Last Dance refers to his final championship run with the Chicago Bulls.

That came back in 1997-98 as the Bulls, who were coached by Phil Jackson, included the early Big 3 trio of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the roster.

Spoiler alert: That season saw the Bulls go 62-20, ultimately defeating the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals. It was Chicago’s second 3-peat and their sixth championship in franchise history.

The 10-part series includes exclusive interviews with more than 100 people involved in that championship run, whether they were close to the team or simply experiencing the phenomenon as fans. The interviews should provide a variety of perspectives regarding how that final run played out.

The project is a partnership involving ABC/ESPN along with Jordan Brand, Netflix, Mandalay Sports Media, and the NBA. Two weeks ago, a report noted that the documentary had not yet been completed.

Luckily for sports fans, and especially for fans of Michael Jordan and the Bulls dynasty of the ’90s, the series is now good to go.

In December, ESPN released a trailer showing some of what fans can expect when the documentary release date arrives.

In addition to Bulls teammates, other individuals featured in trailer footage include singer Justin Timberlake, actress/model Carmen Electra, sports analyst/host Bob Costas, and the 44th president of the United States Barack Obama.

The Last Dance premieres Sunday, April 19 at 9/8c on ESPN.