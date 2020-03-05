Stephen Curry injury update, return date: Warriors star returning for Raptors game

It’s been a disappointing season for Golden State Warriors fans. After numerous playoff appearances and NBA championships, the team is pretty much a lock to not make it into the 2020 postseason.

However, some good news arrived in terms of a Stephen Curry injury update as he’s been one of several stars the team has missed this season.

There’s now a return date revealed for the two-time league MVP in the coming days and he’ll be back on the court this week.

Stephen Curry to make return against Raptors

After not playing since October 30 of this season, six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry is ready to return from his injury hiatus.

According to a report from Anthony Slater, the scoring phenom will play on Thursday, March 5 against the Toronto Raptors.

For the current season, Curry has participated in just four games and has averages of 20.3 points, five rebounds, and 6.5 assists. The team was 1-3 in those games, but they’ve won just 13 games during his 58-game absence.

Curry initially became injured in that October 30 game against the Phoenix Suns on a layup attempt where he collided with the Suns’ Aron Baynes. The Suns’ big man also fell onto Curry on the court — with Curry grabbing his wrist after the incident.

The injury ended up requiring surgery because Curry had a broken second metacarpal in his left hand. It also kept him off the court up until this Thursday.

Warriors outlook with Curry back

The fact that the team is looking like a non-contender in terms of making the Western Conference playoff bracket has fans questioning if it even makes sense to have Curry return to action. Resting a star player could make more sense to prepare for a better run next season.

As of this report, the team is 14-48 overall with 21 games remaining. Winning all 21 games, which is a major stretch, would put them at 35-48 and likely would be a record unworthy of a playoff seed.

In other good news, the disappointing record has Golden State looking like a contender to get the No. 1 pick at the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery in May.

The team has been without Curry for those 58 games and fellow Splash Brother, All-Star Klay Thompson, for the entire season. Thompson suffered an ACL injury during last year’s NBA Finals that the Warriors lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State also made some personnel changes since Curry’s absence this season. While they originally brought in D’Angelo Russell for scoring help during Thompson’s injury, they have since traded him to get the talented Andrew Wiggins from the Timberwolves.

If nothing else, Curry’s return could give fans an early preview of how he and Wiggins might work together on the floor for a more successful season.

Since joining Golden State, Wiggins has participated in nine games and has averages of 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks a game.

The Warriors have won two of their last three games ahead of Curry’s return — including an impressive road win at the No. 2 team in the West, the Denver Nuggets.

Fans can watch the Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors on TNT beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night.