Stephen Curry injury update: Leaves Warriors-Pelicans game after ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry left the game against the Pelicans on Tuesday after suffering an ankle sprain. Ever since, fans have been waiting for a Steph Curry update, hoping that the team won’t be without their point guard for too long, especially since the NBA Playoffs are on the horizon.

In the first quarter of the game, Curry stumbled during a crossover attempt and went down with a mild right ankle sprain. The injury forced him to turn the ball over and he left the game shortly afterward.

The Golden State guard walked back to the locker on his own and his team later announced that due to “precautionary reasons”, he would not be returning for the rest of the game.

Many fans surmised that with less than a week before the start of the NBA playoffs the “precautionary measure” was to ensure that Curry is fine for the playoffs.

Steph went back to the locker room after rolling his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/3BH4NlNDjo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2019

Stephen Curry (mild right foot sprain) will not return to tonight's game for precautionary reasons. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 10, 2019

This is not the first time that the two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion has suffered lower leg injuries. He’s suffered similar injuries in past seasons.

Although the Warriors star has missed 13 games this season he’s been in relatively good condition for the most of the season. His last injury was a mild groin strain when the Warriors lost to the Bucks last November.

Steph Curry heading to the locker room after tweaking his ankle just days before playoffs… pic.twitter.com/TH6bFu9TLe — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 10, 2019

Curry scored five points in only nine minutes before he exited the game against New Orleans. He is currently averaging 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Warriors are hoping that his latest injury will not affect is availability after the team secured first place in the Western Conference.

Golden State will finish regular season play on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This story will be updated with more information as we learn about Steph Curry’s injury update and when he will return.