Stephen Curry injury update: Golden State Warriors lose former MVP

A Stephen Curry injury update has come in from the Golden State Warriors. It’s bad news. It’s really bad news.

As if losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson to season-ending surgery wasn’t bad enough, the Warriors have now lost Curry for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday night, the Warriors were playing the Phoenix Suns in a tough home game. Games against the Suns aren’t typically considered to be tough for teams that just played for the championship, but that is exactly what just happened.

The video below shows what took place during the second half of the game and it is quite cringeworthy. Curry drove to the lane, made contact with Suns center Aron Baynes in what should have been an offensive foul, and went hard to the floor.

What made it even worse was that Baynes fell on top of him.

Uh oh. Stephen Curry is slow to get up after Aron Baynes fell on his left wrist. He has left the game. pic.twitter.com/6nsoM7J2Af — KNBR (@KNBR) October 31, 2019

Curry was so banged up that he left the court without shooting the two free throws that he was awarded by the officials. He would not return to the game.

Now, even worse news has been passed on from the Warriors’ training staff.

Stephen Curry injury update

After undergoing X-rays on his left wrist and hand, it has been determined that Curry has a broken left hand. That’s not the news that Warriors fans, NBA fans, or fantasy basketball owners wanted to hear from the medical tests.

It was confirmed by Scott Van Pelt during Wednesday night’s live SportsCenter broadcast.

At the start of the game, the Warriors had a 1-2 record and were starting to flounder in the Western Conference standings. The team has been unable to find an identity without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the court this season. It is about to get even worse.

Another Stephen Curry injury update will come from the Golden State Warriors in regards to how long he will be sidelined with the broken left hand. But it’s going to be a while.

The Warriors may quickly fall out of the race in the West and it could lead to a delay in bringing Curry back.

It may have just become a lost season for the Warriors.