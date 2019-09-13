Shaun Livingston retirement: A look back at his career journey, stats, & earnings

On Friday, longtime NBA veteran Shaun Livingston officially announced his retirement from the league. Livingston is retiring after 15 years in the NBA at age 34.

His career spanned multiple teams including the Los Angeles Clippers and most recently the Golden State Warriors. Here’s a look at his official retirement along with a look back at his career stats and earnings.

Shaun Livingston posts Instagram retirement note

As part of his official retirement announcement, Livingston posted a heartfelt note on his Instagram account. In his caption, he describes how he accomplished his dream and wasn’t supposed to be in the league.

Livingston also mentions persevering despite his faith and values being tested. In addition, he mentions an injury that could have ended his basketball career a lot sooner.

That injury Livingston referred to was a tough knee injury he suffered in 2007. It was particularly bad as he snapped his left leg after a bad landing on a missed layup.

He injured almost every possible part of his knee in that incident and it caused him to miss 101 games of his first 246 in the league.

However, he bounced back and overcame that. Livingston continued to excel in the league, ultimately becoming a multiple-time NBA Champion in his contributing role.

Livingston’s career history

Shaun Livingston was never an All-Star but was always one of those unsung heroes of the league. He came into the NBA in a similar fashion to greats like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and LeBron James and may have been on a similar trajectory career-wise.

The 6-foot-7 prospect was drafted out of high school at No. 4 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers thanks to a trade with Charlotte.

In the first three seasons of Livingston’s career, he averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds for the Clippers. Livingston seemed to be on the rise as of his 2006-07 season when he boosted his scoring average to 9.3 points per game along with 5.1 assists, 3.4 boards, and 1.1 steals a contest.

However, that upward path was halted by unfortunate circumstances.

He’d miss the entire 2007-08 season due to that rough knee injury but Livingston returned. Following what seemed like a career setback and a strenuous rehabilitation, he started a journey moving from team-to-team around the league.

That included stints with the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, and Milwaukee Bucks.

His 2009-10 season with the Wizards was also among his career-best. Livingston averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in that season. That was the closest he’d come to double-digit scoring for the remainder of his career.

Livingston’s championships, career stats, & earnings

In addition to the Wizards, he’d play for the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Nets. It was in the 2014-15 NBA season that Livingston was added to Golden State’s roster. That would become the best landing spot in his 15-year career. He provided an important role player on a deep Warriors squad which captured multiple titles.

Livingston leaves the league as a three-time NBA Champion as a member of the Warriors, the team he spent his past four years with. He leaves the NBA with career averages of 6.3 points, three assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game, along with an impressive 48.6 percent field goal percentage.

Livingston’s career totals include 5,231 points scored, a total of 1,989 rebounds, and 2,483 assists. However, many players dream of winning NBA titles.

Thanks to his contributions to Golden State, he has three rings. Thanks to his 15 years in the league, he, the fans, teammates, and opponents have plenty of memories of an inspirational athlete.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

While it’s unconfirmed, Basketball-Reference estimates Livingston’s career earnings over 15 years in the NBA are $57.76 million. More than half of that money came as a member of Golden State where he earned over $32.6 million for the past five seasons.