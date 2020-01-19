Sacramento Kings roster: Kent Bazemore trade with Trail Blazers could add depth to team

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings roster got an upgrade after making a Kent Bazemore trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In exchange, Portland is adding Trevor Ariza to their lineup. However, the Kings are hoping they’ll address some of their depth issues heading into the next part of the season.

Portland sends Bazemore to Sacramento

So far, the NBA trade reports have been limited with a few small moves over the past several days. That included Saturday’s trade which saw Portland deal Anthony Tolliver, Kent Bazemore, and two future second-round picks to the Sacramento Kings.

Per ESPN’s report, sources said the deal will help the Trail Blazers get rid of $12.5 million in salary. They’ll get Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel, and Caleb Swanigan in return.

Bazemore has been in the league since the 2012-13 season and played the majority of his seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He just joined the Portland Trail Blazers for the current season and has averages of 7.9 points, four rebounds, 1.4 assists, and a steal per game.

He averaged double-digits in the four years prior to this season as a member of the Hawks. It’s believed he could provide Sacramento help off the bench. So could his teammate Anthony Tolliver.

Tolliver signed with Portland as a free agent this season. He’s averaging just 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds this season. He averaged 8.9 points a game just a few seasons ago with the Detroit Pistons. That was Tolliver’s highest scoring average since the 2009-10 season.

Kings’ roster gets new rotation

It’s expected that both Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver will come off the bench in Sacramento. As of right now, the Kings boast a starting lineup of De’Aaron Fox (PG), Buddy Hield (SG), Harrison Barnes (SF), Marvin Bagley (PF), and Richaun Holmes (C). Of those players, Holmes has been sidelined with an injury but is due back next month.

As far as the bench goes in Sacramento, Bazemore will be part of the guard rotation just behind Cory Joseph. Also amongst reserve guards are Yogi Ferrell, Justin James, and Kyle Guy.

The team has Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, and now Anthony Tolliver as their forwards off the bench. For centers, it’s Dewayne Dedmon and Harry Giles helping to fill in for Holmes in the middle.

It was mentioned in ESPN’s report about the Kings-Blazers trade that source said Sacramento could also make a deal soon involving Dedmon. He publicly requested a trade and was fined for it. Dedmon is currently in the first season of his three-year $40 million contract.

Right now, Sacramento has a record of 15-26 which is 14th overall in the Western Conference. They were scheduled for a game on Saturday night against the Jazz in Utah, but Bazemore won’t be available right away. The trade won’t actually be finalized until Tuesday due to restrictions in Wenyen Gabriel’s contract, per Oregon Live.