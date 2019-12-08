Rodney Hood injury update: Blazers teammates react, offer support after season-ending Achilles injury

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers not only lost the game but also one of their starting players. An unfortunate Rodney Hood injury update arrived as an MRI revealed that he suffered a torn Achilles during the Los Angeles Lakers game.

Many of Hood’s teammates offered their words of encouragement and support following the tough news.

Hood out for the season with Achilles injury

With just 3:29 left in the first quarter of Portland’s game on Friday night, Hood grabbed a rebound over the Lakers’ JaVale McGee. However, he came down and then fell to the court clearly in agony.

That brought over concerned teammates and even the Lakers’ LeBron James to stand by as the Blazers’ training staff checked on Hood.

Later on, the Portland Trail Blazers tweeted out that an MRI confirmed the worst. Hood is now done for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.

He’s the latest NBA star to suffer that fate, joining a list that recently includes Kevin Durant. KD suffered an Achilles injury during the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs and has been sidelined all season.

Reportedly, Hood was dealing with an Achilles issue ahead of Friday’s game. According to ESPN’s report, Hood may have tweaked his Achilles during the win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Head coach Terry Stotts indicated the initial injury could have occurred prior to that.

The team now loses Hood from the starting lineup for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign at a minimum. He was averaging 11 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Blazers teammates react, offer support for Hood

Blazers head coach Terry Stotts indicated that he’d spoken with Hood following the game and that he was “disappointed.” Stotts told the media in terms of his thoughts on the situation, “I’m very sad. Very disappointed for Rodney, who was having a good year for us. I hate for anybody to have an injury like that takes them out for the season. So I feel for him.”

Stotts also said, “as a team, we have a job to do. We’ve got to go out and compete and try to win games,” even with several players out including Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins.

Following the disappointing news of Rodney Hood’s injury, various Portland Trail Blazers players were asked for their reaction to the situation. CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony, and others gave their thoughts on the tough loss for their team this season.

“It puts a lot of things in perspective to lose a guy like that,” Anthony said with regards to Hood’s injury. “He was playing at an all-time high level, having a career start to this season. And just snapping a finger [his] season is gone right now, so we shouldn’t even be talking about basketball right now.”

“You hate to see injuries in the league, period,” Lillard said. “You hate to see one of your teammates go down to an injury like that, especially a starter and somebody that was really a good person having a great season, fitting in really well with our team, a big part of what we do. You feel for him personally more than anything. Just sad to see that happen to him.”

A number of Hood’s teammates also posted on Twitter to offer encouragement and support as he’ll now be on a lengthy road to recovery. They included CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, and Mario Hezonja who each tweeted out special messages for Rodney Hood.

Brother be strong because things will get better. It NEVER rains forever, not even in Portland! Lol 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FCh9bhJoOP — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) December 7, 2019

Love you Hoodie!! You will get through this! We are all here for you brother!!! ❤️💪🏻💪🏻 #RipCity #Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/ZBvXi6Pttz — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) December 7, 2019

Hood’s previous teams the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz tweeted out support for him, as did former teammate Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz shooting guard offered prayers to his “brother Hoodie” in a tweet.

Damn not my brother Hoodie!!! @rodneyhood praying for you brotha!!! ❤️💯 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 7, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers’ season will continue without Rodney Hood as they try to put together wins and get themselves back amongst the Western Conference’s playoff contenders. As recently reported, they could be one of the teams looking to make a deal for the Cavs’ Kevin Love, especially based on their roster needs right now.

Next up for Portland, they’ll host the Oklahoma City Thunder starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night.