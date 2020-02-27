Rihanna teases Josh Hart after LeBron James posts dunk photos on Instagram

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Tuesday night, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart became immortalized thanks to King James during the New Orleans Pelicans’ road game.

In a posterization moment, LeBron reminded everyone while he’s still capable of amazing things, including highlight-worthy dunks down the lane.

It also helped Josh Hart gain some publicity from R&B/pop singer Rihanna, who trolled the Pelicans guard following his moment in the spotlight.

LeBron posts highlight dunk photos on Instagram

Many people were watching Tuesday night’s matchup on national television featuring Zion Williamson and the Pelicans against LeBron James and the Lakers.

It was the first meeting between the most heralded rookie in the league since LeBron James, and the King himself.

It was also a game featuring Lakers star Anthony Davis playing his former team, and a game where former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart returned to play their former team.

During the game, there were several highlight-reel plays including a soaring one-handed dunk down the lane by LeBron.

James posted a series showing himself from the ground to mid-flight along and a shot of his teammates enthusiastically celebrating the moment.

LeBron captioned his photo series, “About last night! Gang gang on 1 over there! Love them boys. #ThekidfromAKRON #JamesGang #WashedKing #RevengeSZN”

Of course, when a poster is made, unless it’s a fastbreak with no defenders in sight, then someone’s going to become posterized.

That was Josh Hart, as seen in one of the images, where he’s at waist level unable to do anything about the impending slam.

Rihanna, other celebs react to LeBron’s dunk

Since LeBron has a superstar presence around sports, entertainment, and other areas of the world, it brought out a few famous individuals to admire his latest highlight dunk.

That included hip-hop stars such as Quavo, Da Baby, and actors Mark Wahlberg and Jamie Foxx. Rihanna also made sure to leave a comment.

“Bro!!! When I say you showed da pluck out! 17 years??? Cmon man! MVP!!! #effortless #king,” Foxx commented.

“Sheesh!!!!!!!” was all that awestruck Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could reply in admiration of the slam.

Hip-hop artist Meek Mill commented, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Lol violated him” on the IG post.

“Age AIN’T nothing but a number!💯” NFL legend Deion Sanders commented.

While not too many of the celebrities mentioned Hart’s situation, singer Rihanna couldn’t help but troll the Pelicans guard.

“Anybody check on Hart?” Rihanna jokingly commented on the post. Based on injury reports, Hart seems good to go, at least physically. Mentally may be a different story, at least for a bit of time.

However, one has to think Hart doesn’t mind the popular singer giving him a mention, even if it’s to joke about him being posterized.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors players can rest assured they won’t be on any King James posters on Thursday night as LeBron James’ groin injury will keep him away from the court, at least for that game.