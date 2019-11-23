Rajon Rondo fined: Lakers star hit with $35,000 fine after ejection in OKC involving Schroder, referees

An ejection during Friday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder saw Rajon Rondo fined $35,000.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was reportedly hit with the fine for several reasons including “unsportsmanlike physical contact” and “verbal abuse.” The fine came due to an incident involving OKC’s Dennis Schroder and one of the game’s officials.

Lakers’ Rondo fined following ejection

With 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Lakers vs. Thunder game, Rajon Rondo apparently may have lifted his leg into Dennis Schroder’s groin area. The referees gave Rondo a flagrant foul 2 for the incident.

That caused the Lakers guard to blow up at the officials. The continued arguing and yelling from Rondo at the refs brought his teammates to escort him off the court.

Several video clips arrived on Twitter to show the incident. In a few of them, individuals claim Rondo used the words “f—ing p—y” towards the ref.

Rajon Rondo gets ejected for this and clearly says to the ref "f*cking p*ssy" and receives a tech on top of that.😂 #Lakers pic.twitter.com/BT6JbYzCE7 — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) November 23, 2019

Per ESPN, Rondo appeared to use explicit language towards crew chief Ed Malloy. Rondo said after receiving the news of his fine that he believed the interaction with Malloy was the biggest reason for it.

“I guess the same free speech doesn’t apply to everyone,” the Lakers star said. “I felt what he did was disrespectful, and I said what I said.” Rondo was referring to Malloy pointing at his face when announcing the flagrant foul 2.

Earlier in the game, Rondo and Schroder also were hit with double technical fouls for jawing at each other on the sideline.

Rondo’s had bigger fines during his career

Rondo has known been a part of the league for 14 years, playing for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans.

In just the past eight years, he’s been hit with several large fines due to his interactions with referees. That included a $147,007 fine in 2012 after he threw a ball at a referee.

He was hit with a $100,000 fine in 2013 for “making contact with a ref.” In 2015, Rondo received an $86,364 fine for using a homophobic slur towards a referee.

Following Friday night’s Rajon Rondo ejection, his Lakers teammate LeBron James defended him.

“I didn’t think it called for an ejection, but the refs have to do what they feel best fits,” LeBron said. “But, you know, I didn’t think it called for an ejection.”

Rajon Rondo received three technical fouls and was ejected once last season with the Lakers. He’s hoping to have fewer incidents in the 2019-20 season.

The former All-Star was back on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers as they took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday (Nov. 23). He said that his main focus right now is to “win a championship” but will need to stay on the court for his teammates to help them this season.