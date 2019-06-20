Popeyes 82-inch Wingspan Box honors Pelicans’ NBA Draft pick Zion Williamson

A special Popeye’s 82-inch wingspan box of food arrived just in time for the 2019 NBA Draft this Thursday. The item was exclusively unveiled in New Orleans, where the Pelicans were expected to make Duke Blue Devils prospect Zion Williams their face of the franchise.

It now has people looking to celebrate, and this Popeye’s box may fit the bill for a draft night or NBA Draft after party.

What’s in the Popeye’s 82-inch wingspan box of food?

The brand new member of the New Orleans Pelicans is Zion Williamson, as most people expected. He measures 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 285 pounds. Zion’s wingspan comes in at 82 inches.

In his honor, at least one New Orleans Popeyes has released the 82-inch Wingspan Box of food.

That’s right, it’s a box full of Popeye’s chicken that has an 82-inch wingspan. It’s nearly seven feet in length (6-foot-10 to be exact) and is longer than a king-sized mattress.

The box consists of 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits, and 11 servings of fries. That’s probably enough for an entire team of players to feast upon.

For the NBA Draft tonight, a New Orleans Popeyes is putting out an 82-inch "wingspan box" inspired by Duke star Zion Williamson. pic.twitter.com/84My1MjODT — Early Today (@NBC_EarlyToday) June 20, 2019

Popeyes is currently based out of Florida and owned by Restaurant Brands International. They’re the parent company that owns Tim Horton’s and Burger King. They added Popeyes to their portfolio of restaurants two years ago for $1.8 billion.

Part of a press release from the New Orleans Advocate mentioned, “There’s been a lot of speculation and buzz around New Orleans and their likelihood to bring home a big name, with a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches, as their #1 draft pick.”

Where to get Popeyes Wingspan Box, cost

The new 82-inch Wingspan Box of food is only available at a specific Popeyes restaurant. That’s the one located in New Orleans at Canal Street.

A number of customers were certainly interested in getting their hands on the special promotion, based on a tweet that arrived Thursday. They arrived in the morning hours to claim their own Wingspan Boxes.

Raymond Price drove from Gulfport to Popeyes on Canal for the Wingspan Box. First at the door at 9:07. Candice Wright and Will Joseph joined him. Madison Parker was second in line at 9:20. Carried the box out herself. On her way to meet friends this morning for chicken, mimosas. pic.twitter.com/HAEKx5flAH — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) June 20, 2019

It comes in at a hefty cost unless it’s being split with family, friends, coworkers or New Orleans Pelicans fans. The Popeye’s Wingspan Box brings a cost $74.69 each.

While Zion appears ready to stay in the city of New Orleans, the Popeyes exclusive won’t last beyond Thursday’s NBA Draft, though. It’s a one-day special in that specific restaurant.

Either way, the Pelicans and their fans have a lot to celebrate. They now have the top prospect to come out of college basketball since LeBron James over a decade ago.

One has to think Zion Williamson might get a free sample or two of that popular Louisiana chicken once he arrives in New Orleans for his new team.