PJ Tucker injury update: Rockets starter leaves game early after running into Gorgui Dieng

A PJ Tucker injury occurred during the Houston Rockets’ home game on Saturday night featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tucker, a player known for his consistency in being on the court, could now see his special streak in jeopardy if the injury keeps him sidelined.

Tucker runs into Dieng on a screen, falls to the court

The injury occurred less than two minutes into the first quarter as Tucker was trying to keep up with his defensive assignment, Andrew Wiggins. As he was chasing after his opponent, Tucker ran into a screen set up by Gorgui Dieng. After Tucker collided with Dieng, he immediately crumpled to the court — as seen in the video clip below.

The Rockets’ veteran would remain on the court for a bit and eventually get helped up. He was able to leave the court on his own and was taken out of the game for evaluation.

Tucker didn’t return after that incident and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury. He played only two minutes in the game and ended up with one defensive rebound before having to leave. His team would go on to win handily, 139-109 over the visiting Timberwolves.

After the game, Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni gave what sounded like positive news. D’Antoni said Tucker was okay and according to what he was told, he’d be able to play for the team in their upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tucker, who has been in the league for 13 years now, is averaging 8.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season. According to House of Houston, he’s also appeared in 206 consecutive games, giving him a sort of iron man quality in terms of his value for the team. Tucker started in and played in all 82 games last season for Houston and continued his streak this season playing in the first 37 games.

Based on the report from D’Antoni, it sounds like Tucker suffered a “stinger” and could be back at it when the team takes the court again. Of course, he also has several days to rest up and, hopefully, be in good health for another start.

The Houston Rockets will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.