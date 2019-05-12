Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 7: How to watch live stream online, latest Vegas odds

Sunday marks a big day in the NBA Playoffs with two Game 7s on the slate. In the early game, fans will watch the Portland Trail Blazers battle the Denver Nuggets. The winner moves on to face the reigning champs.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference features the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors in Game 7. Here is how to watch the 76ers vs. Raptors live stream online as well as the latest betting odds from Vegas.

Raptors favored on the Vegas odds to win

Fans have to travel back to 2001 to find a Raptors vs. 76ers postseason game with similar significance.

In that playoff series, it was down to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Philly featured a Hall of Fame star in Allen Iverson, while Toronto had longtime NBA star, Vince Carter.

It’s no surprise that VC15 took the game’s final shot, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the Raptors’ day to win.

Fast forward to the present day, and it’s the Sixers visiting the Raptors in a Game 7 for the East’s semifinals. The two teams have traded wins with their stars coming up big when needed.

Game 6 was a 76ers’ win behind Jimmy Butler’s 25 points. Prior to that, Toronto won two in a row with Kawhi Leonard continuing to step up.

For today’s Game 7, Vegas Insider lists the home team as a favorite by 6.5-points to win the matchup. The over/under points total is currently 212.5 points for the game in Toronto.

Many fans and analysts believe the Raptors will take care of business at home behind their star Kawhi Leonard.

How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7 live, online stream

Many fans want to see this latest chapter in NBA Playoffs history. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The official telecast will be shown live on TNT, which is known for its coverage of NBA regular season and postseason games.

Viewers have options to watch this game live streaming online too. For cable and satellite subscribers who have TNT as part of their channel lineup, it’s as simple as using the WatchTNT app on a device.

It’s available for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as most popular streaming media players.

There’s also the TNTDrama website. Cable and satellite customers with TNT can log in there to see the game.

Other customers without a login may get a free preview of the game for only about 10 minutes.

In addition to the options mentioned above, there are a number of subscription services which include TNT. Among the most popular is Sling TV which also offers a free one week trial for all new subscribers.

Other’s include Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T Watch TV, PlayStation Vue, and Fubo TV.