Nick Collison: Is he married or divorced from his wife?

Last night was a special night for Nick Collison, as he became the first member of the Oklahoma City Thunder to have his jersey retired and hung in the rafters.

He said at the time that it was a special moment for his family, but is he married or divorced from his wife?

Nick Collison: Is he married or divorced?

In an interview with ESPN, Nick Collison admitted that he was divorced from his wife. However, the two continue to co-parent their daughter.

This is the reason that Collison has refused to consider going into coaching now that he is retired from the NBA as a player.

While his family has a coaching tree, Collison said that is something that takes him away from his daughter, and he revealed that he has already missed too much time with her.

“She’s in seventh grade, and I need to be able to give her the time she deserves too. So coaching doesn’t really allow for that,” Collison said. “Summer is busy too. Maybe someday.”

Collison said that he refuses to commit the time coaching needs to take it away from his little girl, saying there is no desire to “chase something else.”

Tonight, Nick Collison's No. 4 jersey heads to the rafters in OKC! ⚡️🙌#4MrThunder pic.twitter.com/CTfYejqKNo — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 20, 2019

What is Nick Collison doing now?

However, that doesn’t mean that Nick Collison is just sitting around.

He is working as a PR Intern for the Oklahoma City Thunder and remains strongly involved in the community.

Nick of House Collison, first of his name. King of the Thunder and the two-man game. Drawer of charges, Lord of Hustle, and Protector of the Prairie. #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/d6Pocff8aq — UNCONTESTED (@The_Uncontested) March 20, 2019

The man Kevin Durant named “Mr. Thunder” said he scouts a few games, works with the public schools and is involved with a couple of local organizations.

One of these is True Dads, which is a support group for parents to help in parenting.