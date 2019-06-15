New York Knicks mock draft picks for 2019 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks mock draft picks include both first and second-round selections from the 2019 NBA Draft. The big night takes place on Thursday, June 20, leading to added interest and projections.

Following the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the Knicks have the No. 3 overall selection in the first round. The team also possesses pick No. 55, which will be near the end of the second round.

The Knicks traded their own second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, which turns out to be the first selection of the second round this year. That pick will be No. 31 overall for the Nets.

A number of current NBA trade rumors also include the New York Knicks, so it’s possible that their position in the 2019 NBA Draft shifts a bit in the coming days.

Knicks mock draft information

In the updated NBA mock draft from CBS Sports, the site has the Knicks selecting Duke small forward R.J. Barrett with the No. 3 selection. This is familiar information to fans who have been paying close attention.

Is there a player that resembles Kawhi Leonard in the NBA Draft 👀? @CBSSportsHQpic.twitter.com/CECM7DF17A — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 14, 2019

In the second round, CBS Sports projects that the Knicks will draft point guard Jalen Lecque out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. It’s a low-risk selection of a player who has a lot of raw talent.

Yahoo! Sports, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated also have the Knicks selecting Barrett third overall. SI has the Knicks selecting Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second round, Yahoo! doesn’t have an updated second round, and ESPN has that information hidden behind a paywall.

More New York Knicks mock drafts

Several other sites have also released second-round mocks for the 2019 NBA Draft. NBA Draft Room predicts the Knicks will select Villanova guard Eric Paschall at No. 55. NBADraft.net predicts the Knicks will go after UCLA point guard Jaylen Hands in the second round.

The current take away from all the New York Knicks mock drafts is that the team should select R.J. Barrett in the first round and add a guard in the second round. That could certainly help a roster full of young and talented big men.

There are still a lot of NBA trade rumors suggesting a move could come soon. Could the Knicks find a way to land Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans? That might cost them all their current draft picks.