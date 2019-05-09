NBA trade rumors: Where will LeBron James play game one of the 2019-2020 NBA season? Vegas odds released

LeBron James trade rumors are a hot topic again. The latest NBA rumors have Las Vegas laying a line that asks where will LeBron James play game one of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Quite a few of the ESPN talk shows were discussing the possibility of a LeBron James trade on Thursday. After the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the 2019 NBA Playoffs, it opened the door for a lot of possibilities.

One of the most often mentioned teams in these NBA trade rumors has been the New York Knicks. There has even been a suggestion of the Knicks getting the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, selecting Zion Williamson out of Duke, and then trading him to the Lakers for LeBron James.

I'm told people in Hollywood have told Jeanie Buss to trade @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/PzaOvC3uF0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 9, 2019

Vegas odds on LeBron James trade rumors

Official prop bets were just released by Bovada in regard to what team LeBron James will begin with during the 2019-20 NBA season. The best odds are still with the L.A. Lakers (-600), but fans can now bet on other teams acquiring him.

Some of the teams listed include the New York Knicks (+700), Los Angeles Clippers (+700), Cleveland Cavaliers (+1000), and Miami Heat (+1000). Other teams with new Vegas odds to acquire LeBron James include the Chicago Bulls (+1500) and Indiana Pacers (+1800).

It’s certainly interesting that a line has already been released by Bovada, but not surprising with all of the chatter about a possible LeBron James trade.

As the talking heads on ESPN have been stating, a team like the Knicks could trade for James and then sign a big-name free agent like Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving to join him in Madison Square Garden.

"If I'm the Lakers, I'm thinking about trading LeBron James." —@criscarter80 explains pic.twitter.com/ffTODeeXht — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 9, 2019

So where will LeBron James play his first game of the 2019-20 NBA season? The Vegas odds still favor the L.A. Lakers to retain his services and it might make the most sense for the team.

It could get messy if the front office approached James about a trade — especially with how badly that went for the New Orleans Pelicans with Anthony Davis.

The NBA trade rumors aren’t going to die down for a while, though, because the Lakers aren’t taking part in the postseason.

It’s the first time in years that James hasn’t been a force in the NBA playoffs, which has also opened the door for a new team to emerge from the Eastern Conference.