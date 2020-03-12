NBA season suspended: Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

The 2019-20 NBA season has officially been suspended. The league made the announcement on Wednesday night.

The NBA’s decision came shortly after reports arrived that the Jazz vs. Thunder NBA game was postponed. The postponement of that game was reportedly due to All-Star Rudy Gobert’s illness, which was later reported to be a confirmed case of coronavirus.

League announces NBA season is suspended

On Wednesday evening, the official NBA Twitter account posted their announcement which indicated the current NBA season would be suspended following the March 11 games on the schedule.

The announcement (below) also said that “a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.”

Prior to the league’s statement coming through, the Jazz vs. Thunder game was postponed in Oklahoma City just before tip-off.

Reports arrived that Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay had illnesses ahead of the game. Footage of the situation involving the game’s postponement with players and officials leaving the court arrived via ESPN’s YouTube channel.

As part of the league’s announcement, they noted that the Jazz player who tested positive was not in the arena for tonight’s game.

The statement also indicated that the current NBA season is being suspended “until further notice” once Wednesday night’s games had concluded. From there, the league will decide its “next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus

The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania was among those to report (via sources) that it was All-Star Rudy Gobert who tested positive for COVID-19. His tweet said Gobert was “feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.”

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

In a later tweet, Charania indicated that the league had ordered the indefinite suspension following Rudy Gobert’s positive test.

Following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test, the NBA is in an indefinite suspension. https://t.co/h7YpWMrvGE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

A USA Today report said a source familiar with the situation indicated it was Rudy Gobert who had tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt spoke with NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski during ESPN’s telecast about the developing situation. In the report, it’s mentioned that both the Jazz and Thunder were quarantined at the arena in Oklahoma City once the news of Gobert arrived and the game had been postponed.

Since the story was still developing, all of the details had yet to fully arrive with regards to the league’s decision, Gobert’s situation, and when the NBA season might resume.

Wednesday’s games, Cuban reacts to league’s announcement

Six games were on the NBA’s schedule for Wednesday night, including that postponed Jazz vs. Thunder matchup. Two games had finished as of this report, with the Hornets defeating the Heat in Miami, 109-98, and the 76ers defeating the Pistons, 124-106, in Detroit.

On Wednesday, ESPN was showing the Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks game, followed by a later game featuring the Sacramento Kings hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. During the Nuggets vs. Mavs game, ESPN picked up comments from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who reacted to having just learned of the NBA’s announcement.

"This is crazy. This can't be true. … It seemed more like out of a movie than reality." —Mark Cuban explains his reaction to hearing that the NBA was suspending its season. pic.twitter.com/MHyrAD4D0f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

As of Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers have played 63 games out of their 82-game season. Other teams have played up to 66 games for the NBA season, as of Wednesday night.

The NBA playoffs were scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 18 and end by Sunday, June 21, 2020.

It’s mentioned during ESPN’s on-air discussion of the breaking news that while league commissioner Adam Silver was ready to go forth with games in empty arenas, there were NBA owners who voiced opinions about simply putting the season on hiatus instead.