NBA rumors: Kemba Walker could leave Charlotte Hornets for Dallas Mavericks

NBA rumors about Kemba Walker and his future with the Charlotte Hornets are grim. It seems that the All-Star guard could leave Charlotte, rather than re-sign with the Hornets during the offseason. That’s bad news for Hornets fans.

A report by the Charlotte Observer even opined about the biggest threat to steal away Kemba Walker — the Dallas Mavericks. Two sources were used in the article, which both state that that Mavericks have decided that Walker is their top target of the offseason.

Dallas now has payroll flexibility, rising star Luka Doncic, and All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who was acquired from the New York Knicks in a midseason deal.

That’s an attractive duo of players to any potential free agent and especially a point guard who wants to play with a strong frontcourt.

Which team has best shot to sign Kemba Walker?

If the Charlotte Hornets offer Walker a max contract, which is expected, it would be worth $190 million over five seasons. If Walker makes it on an All-NBA team this year, that would bump up to $221 million over those same five seasons.

When it comes to the Dallas Mavericks, that’s a team that could offer Walker around $140 million over the next four seasons. That is likely more than any other team can offer Walker in free agency, which is why the Mavs could be a real threat to steal Walker away from the Hornets.

Other teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers (big market, LeBron James) and New York Knicks (big market, Madison Square Garden) could become serious suitors as well.

The Lakers have a heavy incentive to put another star player next to James, so that could lead to Lakers general manager Magic Johnson pulling out all the stops.

Buckle up Hornets fans, because a number of franchises are going to roll out the red carpet and it will force the Hornets to prove that the team is heading toward being a contender.